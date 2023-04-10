Priority Pass Expands Airport Takeout Service to 14M+ Members

Now offering access to 485+ outlets in 44 leading airports across the US and UK, bringing over 14 million Priority Pass members a vast selection of F&B takeaway options and catering for wide variety of lifestyle and dietary requirements





Number of food and beverage outlets available through Airport Takeout grows by 65% in just seven months

LONDON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Pass, the original and market-leading airport experiences programme, owned and operated by Collinson, has expanded its paid-for Airport Takeout service, helping travellers save time with seamless food ordering. Today, more than 14 million Priority Pass members have access to the airport takeaway service meaning more members can avoid the queues at busy airports.

Additionally, the number of food and beverage (F&B) outlets has grown by 65%, offering convenient takeaway ordering from more than 485 outlets at 44 airports across the UK and the US, including Dallas Fort Worth International, Los Angeles International, London Heathrow and Manchester.

Bringing a wide variety of F&B options to travellers, Airport Takeout caters for a wide selection of in-airport dining choices and dietary requirements including Vegan, Gluten Free, Vegetarian and a vast array of global cuisines. Future expansion plans will also see the service launched in countries including Australia, Denmark and the UAE. Whether travellers want to easily access fast food or dishes devised by celebrity chefs for finer dining outlets, Airport Takeout helps them find exactly what they want to suit their preferences – whether it be price, dietary requirements and even wait times.

Airport Takeout is powered by Servy, the enterprise self-service platform for hospitality formerly known as Grab. The convenient, no-wait solution lets members select and pay for food and beverage orders from participating outlets through the Priority Pass app*, which members must be logged into. A paid-for takeaway service, Airport Takeout is not redeemable as an entitlement.

"Travel is not just about enjoying the destination. The experience of the journey is just as important and, for many travellers, dining at the airport is something they look forward to. We also recognise that for many, having the ability to browse for specialist dietary requirements is a welcome addition to improving their overall travel experience, helping travellers pre-plan their dining and removing a potential layer of stress from their journey. The expanded Airport Takeout service forms part of our goal to deliver a broad range of digitally-enabled travel experiences that enhance our members journeys at every touchpoint. By increasing both the number of members with access and outlets available to order from, we're bringing a great variety of dining options to travellers, letting them order exactly what caters to their unique preferences in just a couple of clicks," said Christopher Evans, Joint CEO of Collinson.

The service is the latest from Collinson in its mission to help the world travel with ease and confidence. Airport Takeout especially caters to a growing demand from travellers for digital solutions that speed up the airport journey and make the travel experience more seamless and convenient.

"Traveller needs and behaviours are continuously evolving, which presents a tremendous opportunity for us to transform the airport dining experience together with our strategic partner, Collinson," said Jeff Livney, Founder and CXO of Servy. "We're excited about the future and continuing to work together to develop digital experiences and contactless solutions that will not only be more convenient for travellers but will also maximise value for our airport and hospitality partners."

Today's announcement further underscores Collinson's expansion of the travel experiences offered alongside its portfolio of airport lounges within the Priority Pass programme. At present, it includes lounge, sleep, retail, spa, fitness, F&B and travel services, such as a car hire and airport transfers.

The full list of airports offering the service can be found below:



AIRPORT CODE AIRPORT United Kingdom LGW London Gatwick Airport LHR London Heathrow Airport LTN London Luton Airport MAN Manchester International Airport STN London Stansted Airport GLA Glasgow International Airport United States ATL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport AUS Austin-Bergstrom International Airport BDL Bradley International Airport BOS Boston Logan International Airport BOI Boise Airport BUF Buffalo Niagara International Airport BWI Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport CHS Charleston International Airport CLE Cleveland Hopkins International Airport CLT Charlotte Douglas International Airport DCA Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport DEN Denver International Airport DFW Dallas Fort Worth International Airport DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport FLL Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport IAD Dulles International Airport IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport IND Indianapolis International Airport LAX Los Angeles International Airport LGA La Guardia Airport LGB Long Beach Airport MIA Miami International Airport MDW Chicago Midway International Airport MSP Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport ORD Chicago O'Hare International Airport PHL Philadelphia International Airport PIT Pittsburgh International Airport PSP Palm Springs International Airport RIC Richmond International Airport SAN San Diego International Airport SAT San Antonio International Airport SEA Seattle-Tacoma International Airport SFO San Francisco International Airport SLC Salt Lake City International Airport SYR Syracuse Hancock International Airport TPA Tampa International Airport TUL Tulsa International Airport TUS Tucson International Airport

About Priority Pass:

Priority Pass is the world's original and market-leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of 1,300 airport lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in over 650 airports and travel hubs in 148 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special.

Priority Pass is operated by Collinson, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

