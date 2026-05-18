Priority Pass Reveals World's Best Airport Experiences for 2026

Escape Lounge in Portland International , United States, voted Global Lounge of the Year

LOUNGE FUKUOKA at Fukuoka International Airport voted Asia Pacific (APAC) Lounge of the Year

KoCoo Lounge at Narita International Airport voted APAC's One to Watch

Over 700k member reviews and ratings contributed to the overall results

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Pass, the original and market-leading airport lounge and experiences programme, owned and operated by Collinson International, has announced the winners of the Lounge of the Year and One to Watch categories for the Priority Pass Excellence Awards 2026, based on over 700,000 member ratings and reviews. The Escape Lounge at Portland International Airport was named Global Lounge of the Year.

The results highlight how expectations continue to evolve, with today's travellers placing greater value on experiences that go beyond the functional. Increasingly, the highest-rated lounges are those that feel less like standardised airport spaces and more like an extension of the destination itself, combining local design, regionally-inspired food and beverages, and thoughtfully designed environments that prioritise comfort and calm. In doing so, they are redefining the role of the airport within the overall travel experience.

Regional Lounge of the Year winners included LOUNGE FUKUOKA in Japan (APAC), Vienna Lounge in Austria (Europe), Club Kingston in Jamaica (Latin America and the Caribbean), and Bidvest Premier Lounge in Johannesburg, South Africa (Middle East and Africa).

LOUNGE OF THE YEAR

The Lounge of the Year award celebrates the highest-rated lounges across the global Priority Pass network, as rated by Priority Pass members. Member ratings and reviews across a range of criteria are assessed, including the quality of facilities, standard of customer service, food and beverage selection, comfort, ambience and overall member satisfaction.

Overall Global Winner: Escape Lounges, Portland International, United States

Blending contemporary design with a strong sense of local identity, the Escape Lounge at Portland International Airport stood out for delivering an experience that feels distinctly rooted in its surroundings. Drawing on Portland's creative and cultural character, the space incorporates locally inspired food and beverage, regional materials and artwork, and a layout designed to offer both relaxation and focus. Set within one of North America's most design-led airport environments, the lounge reflects a broader shift towards more thoughtful, place-driven experiences that resonate more deeply with travellers.

Commenting on the win, Tom Waldron, Chief Experiences Officer at the Escape Lounge – Portland, says: "Winning Global Lounge of the Year with Priority Pass is an incredibly proud moment for our Portland team. This recognition reflects our commitment to creating spaces that feel more than just part of the airport journey - they're vibrant, welcoming environments shaped by a true sense of place. From locally inspired food and drink to the energy our teams bring every day, we're focused on delivering a personalised experience that travellers genuinely look forward to. We're grateful to Priority Pass and, most importantly, to our guests for making this possible."

Regional Winner (APAC): LOUNGE FUKUOKA, Fukuoka International Airport, Japan

In APAC, Lounge of the Year was awarded to LOUNGE FUKUOKA at Fukuoka International Airport, in recognition for delivering an elevated experience that makes the lounge a destination in its own right. Designed with a bright and open layout, the space offers close-up views of the runway and parked aircraft, complemented by a serene, wood-toned aesthetic that promotes comfort and relaxation. This is enhanced by authentic dining experiences featuring local specialities such as Tonkotsu Ramen and Kashiwa Rice, alongside seasonal local sake and Costa Coffee, celebrating the distinct culinary identity of the region.

"LOUNGE FUKUOKA is delighted to be named APAC Lounge of the Year winner at the Priority Pass Excellence Awards," says Yuji Shin, Section Manager, Business Operations at LOUNGE FUKUOKA. "The team is truly honoured by the recognition, and knowing that members enjoyed the atmosphere and service we have provided is a great encouragement. We will continue to do our utmost to provide a comfortable and relaxing environment where travellers can experience the spirit of Fukuoka, Kyushu, and Japan. We sincerely appreciate the support of every guest and look forward to continue providing exceptional travel experiences."

APAC Winners

Winner: LOUNGE FUKUOKA - Japan

- Japan Highly Commended: Kyra Lounge (near Gate 23) - Hong Kong

ONE TO WATCH

New for 2026, the One to Watch category shines a spotlight on the lounges that have significantly raised their game over the past 12 months, as reflected in Priority Pass member ratings and reviews. These standout spaces show a clear, ongoing commitment to enhancing the overall experience and quickly establishing themselves as future leaders within the category. In APAC, the refreshed KoCoo Lounge at Tokyo Narita International Airport, was crowned One to Watch.

This year's awards reflect a clear shift in what defines excellence in the airport experience. In 2026, travellers are placing greater value on experiences that feel genuinely considered rather than simply convenient.

"Now in its 18th year, the Priority Pass Excellence Awards continue to showcase the very best of our global network, and each year, our partners raise the bar even higher," says Christopher Evans, CEO of Collinson International. "With demand for premium travel experiences at an all-time high, travellers are increasingly looking to make every moment of their journey more meaningful and memorable. What stands out to me is the high number of partners from across the globe delivering leading, flagship lounges that are redefining what a true sense of place means. Travellers today expect versatility, quality, and genuine local experience, and our partners are delivering on all three. The Lounge of the Year and One to Watch categories recognise the partners who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional moments that truly enhance the journey for our members. Congratulations to this year's winners."

"The APAC region continues to set global benchmarks in travel hospitality, and the winners of this year's Priority Pass Excellence Awards reflect how these standards are evolving. Across the region, our lounge and airport partners are moving beyond traditional offerings to deliver more intentional journeys – whether through a deeper sense of local character, elevated service, or innovative facilities," says Rohan Bhalla, VP for Business Solutions, Asia Pacific at Collinson International. "What stands out is a shared ambition to redefine what travellers value today – prioritising quality, meaningful engagement at every touchpoint. As travel momentum in Asia Pacific continues and travellers' expectations for enhanced experiences evolve, we look forward to deepening our collaboration with our partners to further broaden and enrich the experiences we deliver."

For more details about our awards, winners and highly commended, please click here.

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the world's original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to over 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences in 841 airports in 146 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining – that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world.

Priority Pass is owned and operated by Collinson International, part of The Collinson Group, a family-owned business. Formed over 35 years ago, it now has five distinct operating companies that generate a combined annual revenue of £1.9bn, employing more than 2,000 people across 19 countries.

SOURCE Priority Pass