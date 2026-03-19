The USD 3 Trillion Opportunity: Priority Pass Reveals How Sports and Wellness Travel Is Redefining Payment Cardholder Expectations

In an era of economic uncertainty, consumers are seeking more meaningful, life-changing experiences – and financial services brands are ideally placed to provide.

79% of global respondents with travel perks chose their payment card because of their sports and wellness travel interests.

Over a third (35%) of global respondents with travel benefits are more likely to consider other products from the same issuing bank, compared to 19% of those without.

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Pass, the world's original and leading airport experiences programme, has today released the findings of its new report 'From Stadiums to Spas: Unlocking the Explosive Growth of Sports and Wellness Travel'. Sports tourism is projected to reach over USD 2tn by 2032[1], and wellness tourism more than USD 910bn by 2030.[2] Surveying over 12,000 travellers across 20 markets, including seven in Asia Pacific (APAC), Priority Pass' latest global research report reveals how sports and wellness are inspiring the next wave of travel, and in turn, experience-led journeys.

The report uncovers a developing trend in traveller behaviour: sports and wellness enthusiasts are designing their itineraries around major sporting events or wellness retreats, from live football matches to digital detoxes in nature. Globally, of those who travel for sports and wellness, nearly half (47%) did so for wellness, 20% for sports, and a third (33%) travel for both.

Across APAC, 46% of younger travellers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, actively seek new experiences such as global sporting events while travelling, above the global average of 42%. Furthermore, this group is using sports travel as a jumping-off point for new experiences, with nearly half (49%) motivated to explore new cities as part of the same trip.

When it comes to wellness travel, APAC travellers are looking to unwind. Their top travel motivators include relaxing, recharging, and disconnecting from daily stress (61%), followed by improving mental (52%) and physical (39%) wellbeing. Additionally, almost a third (32%) of younger travellers from the region report booking wellness trips to 'digitally detox'.

Cardholder Behaviour: Perks Drive Card Selection, Spend, and Loyalty

For financial institutions, the message is clear: meaningful travel benefits drive engagement, spend and loyalty. Globally, 56% of sports and wellness travellers receive travel-related benefits through their most-used payment card, with nearly four in five (79%) influenced to acquire their card due to their sports and wellness travel interests. In APAC, this rises to 64% and 83% respectively. Among those who don't currently have such perks, 70% within APAC expressed a desire for a card that would enhance their sporting and wellness travel pursuits.

These benefits don't just influence card selection; they drive usage, too. Globally, 46% of cardholders with travel benefits say it encourages them to use their card more frequently for general spending, compared to just 29% of those without. The impact on loyalty is equally significant; in APAC, over half (56%) of cardholders with travel benefits on their payment card feel valued, while over a third (39%) report feeling loyal to their card provider. Additionally, more than a third (37%) of cardholders in APAC with travel benefits are more likely to consider other products from the same issuer, highlighting the long-term commercial value.

In an era of economic uncertainty, consumers are seeking more meaningful, life-changing experiences that they would not otherwise have access to. This shift marks a pivotal opportunity for banks and card issuers to elevate their role from financial provider to lifestyle enabler, delivering meaningful, experience-led benefits that inspire loyalty, capture high-value segments, and secure long-term growth.

"Cardholders today are looking to brands for access to rewarding experiences that enrich their lives and reflect their true passions," said Christopher Evans, CEO of Collinson International. "Our report highlights how brands have a unique opportunity to support their customers' thirst for meaningful experiences – whether that's wellness retreats, exclusive sports events, or premium lounge access – often opening doors to opportunities they may not otherwise have. These very memorable experiences, create a more emotional connection that delivers lasting value and greater loyalty. Brands that empower their customers to pursue their passions and travel interests are best placed to build genuine, long-term relationships in this new, experience-driven era."

"Across Asia Pacific, sports and wellness experiences are increasingly shaping how travellers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, plan their trips and prioritise spending. With the region's sports and wellness tourism markets expected to reach nearly USD 962bn[3] by 2030, it reflects a fundamental shift in how travellers define value, prioritise wellbeing, and pursue happiness through travel," said Todd Handcock, Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific Executive Chair, Collinson International. "Our research underscores the rising demand of sports and wellness tourism, providing actionable insights on where brands should focus their investments so as to drive deeper customer engagement and loyalty, as this region continues to play a pivotal role in this next phase of travel growth."

To enhance the traveller experience, Priority Pass members can access more than 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences worldwide, complemented by a suite of end-to-end services that remove friction at every touchpoint: from transfers and car hire to lounge access, tranquil spas, sleep pods and gaming lounges. In addition, access to digital travel wellness companion, TrvlWell, enhances health and wellness while travelling.

By integrating Priority Pass into their offerings, brands can deliver the premium experiences aspirational travellers seek, from a variety of airport and travel experiences to wellness partnerships that support traveller fitness, nutrition, and recovery. This approach helps to move them beyond transactional service providers to facilitators of the lifestyles their premium customers cherish; differentiating card propositions through solutions that genuinely matter.

Methodology

Research commissioned by Priority Pass and independently conducted by Qualtrics, between 05.09.25 and 26.09.25 among a sample of 12,557 travellers from 20 markets including: Hong Kong (SAR) (524), India (1050), Indonesia (1049), Japan (521), Singapore (523), South Korea (517) and Thailand (525).

All respondents self-reported as having travelled / plan to be travelling for sports and / or wellness (past 12 months and / or next 12 months).

Younger generations are categorised as Millennials and Gen Z and older generations are categorised as Gen X, Baby Boomers, and Silent Generation.

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the world's original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to over 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences in 841 airports in 146 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining – that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world.

Priority Pass is owned and operated by Collinson International, part of The Collinson Group, a family-owned business. Formed over 35 years ago, it now has five distinct operating companies that generate a combined annual revenue of £1.9bn, employing more than 2,000 people across 19 countries.

SOURCE Priority Pass