Privé Technologies adopts OpenWealth standards to power wealth solutions through standardised data

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading wealth management technology firm Privé Technologies has adopted the OpenWealth standards for custody and trading. The OpenWealth Association is an industry initiative initiated & co-founded by Synpulse to standardise the exchange of portfolio, trading and client lifecycle management data, improving data efficiency and availability across the wealth management ecosystem.

This marks an important step in the continuing momentum of the OpenWealth standard, with Privé Technologies among the first providers in Asia to support the standard. The OpenWealth association represents a broader industry push towards standardisation of data, addressing long-standing challenges around fragmented formats, inconsistent data structures, and complex integrations. Enabling standardised data feeds between financial institutions is expected to reduce manual effort and improve transparency of portfolios across multiple custodians, whilst lowering the effort required for institutions to connect and exchange information.

Standardised and high-quality data is a critical prerequisite for the effective use of AI in wealth management. As financial institutions increasingly adopt AI-driven solutions for portfolio analysis, client insights, and automation, fragmented and inconsistent data remains a key constraint. Initiatives such as OpenWealth address this by creating a more reliable and consistent data foundation across the ecosystem.

Privé Technologies is a leader in developing front-office solutions, leveraging AI and its API-first infrastructure to enhance the advisory experience of wealth managers, helping its clients grow revenues, whilst also helping to support RMs in automating their administrative tasks. Alignment with the OpenWealth standards further strengthens this foundation, enabling more effective portfolio analytics, optimisation, and client advisory use cases and improving the context available for AI-powered insights.

"Data standardisation has been a persistent challenge for the industry, and we are pleased to support this initiative led by Synpulse. Establishing common data standards is a critical step towards improving interoperability, reducing complexity, and enabling more scalable, AI-driven solutions across the ecosystem, where high-quality context is essential to delivering better insights and advice to clients." said Julian Schillinger, Co-Founder and President of Privé Technologies.

"Privé Technologies' adoption of OpenWealth highlights the growing momentum for OpenWealth adoption across the APAC region and reflects Privé's continued focus on adopting innovative technology standards to elevate the wealth management ecosystem." said Yves Roesti, CEO and Managing Partner of Synpulse.

About Synpulse

Synpulse is a global management consultancy and a trusted partner to financial institutions. We deliver end-to-end transformation for financial institutions, combining deep industry expertise with technology across strategy, design, implementation, and operations. With a network of over 100 ecosystem partners and our technology division Synpulse8, we co-create innovative digital solutions that deliver value-creating impact. Our team of 1,000+ professionals from more than 20 locations is united by a shared commitment to excellence and client success.

Further information www.synpulse.com.

About Privé Technologies

Privé Technologies is a global wealth management technology provider and trusted partner to financial institutions, combining deep expertise across wealth and asset management with a robust API-first technology platform. Privé delivers modular solutions spanning portfolio management, analytics, execution, and client engagement, with its platform successfully deployed by leading financial institutions across 16 markets in Asia and Europe.

Privé is ISO 27001 certified and is a leader in AI-enabled capabilities and data-driven infrastructure to support financial institutions in delivering more effective advisory solutions and improved client outcomes.

To learn how Privé Technologies can help you scale your wealth platform and enhance client advisory outcomes, please contact us at [email protected] or visit www.privetechnologies.com

SOURCE Synpulse