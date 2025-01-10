Pro Figure Skater Yuzuru Hanyu to Appear at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong from January 17 in Promotional Video, Showcasing Appeals of His Hometown, Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture

SENDAI, Japan, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its visitor-attraction promotion, the City of Sendai will start airing video featuring the two-time Winter Olympics gold medalist and professional figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu on the Causeway Bay Russell Street Giant LED TV in Hong Kong on January 17.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108346/202412121578/_prw_PI1fl_gkf3Y6p3.jpg

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108346/202412121578/_prw_PI2fl_m1biKU43.png

Image3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108346/202412121578/_prw_PI3fl_tUesD8p6.png

Yuzuru Hanyu has served as a Sendai Tourism Ambassador since 2014, appearing in tourism guidebooks, posters and videos to promote the city domestically and abroad. In the video, he talks about his favorite places of his hometown under the theme "#ImHomeSendai" provoking the feeling of wanting to return to Sendai in both first-time visitors as well as repeat tourists.

The 30-second clip showcases five locations in Sendai, including the International Center Subway Station, home to a monument depicting a memorable scene of Hanyu's figure-skating program, as well as the Zuihoden Mausoleum, where stunning landscape created by nature and culture can be found.

Image4: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108346/202412121578/_prw_PI4fl_037p81q6.png

Image5: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108346/202412121578/_prw_PI5fl_P80y522c.png

Image6: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108346/202412121578/_prw_PI6fl_0rkbfR9P.png

This video will be shown on the Causeway Bay Russell Street Giant LED TV from January 17 to January 30. Along with the promotion, a special website was launched on October 24 to provide additional information about the places introduced in the video. In December, Greater Bay Airlines and Hong Kong Airlines commenced regular flights to Sendai Airport. The Hong Kong Express will also launch their service in January. Sendai City hopes that visitors from Hong Kong take this opportunity to consider exploring Sendai's tourism destinations.

Promotion details

Location: Causeway Bay Russell Street Giant LED TV

(Address: 54-56 Russell Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong)

Period: Friday, January 17 - Thursday, January 30, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Once every 10 minutes)

Video details

Title: Yuzuru Hanyu introduces Sendai's tourist attractions

YouTube (30 seconds): https://youtu.be/3OlXM14xGrY

YouTube (full length): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOfdHYePz5E&t=0s

Special website

Website name: Discover Sendai "Sendai, Japan, the birthplace of the figure-skater Yuzuru Hanyu"

URL: https://tw.discoversendai.travel/places/im-home-sendai/

About Sendai City

Sendai has a population of 1.09 million, and is located 90 minutes from Tokyo by Tohoku Shinkansen train. It is the gateway to Tohoku Region's tourism and business. Sendai delicacies include nationally famous "grilled beef tongue" and traditional dessert "Zunda" consisting of green edamame bean paste. Driving about 30 to 40 minutes from Sendai's city center will take visitors to the hot-spring resort towns of Akiu and Sakunami, where they can enjoy a comfortable stay at traditional inns.

