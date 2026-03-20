Professor Chun-Hung Chu: "Protecting Oral Health Is Protecting Quality of Life"

World Oral Health Day 2026:"A Happy Mouth Is… A Happy Life"

HONG KONG, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A healthy mouth is the foundation of overall well-being and plays an important role in enhancing quality of life. This year, World Oral Health Day is celebrated under the theme "A Happy Mouth Is… A Happy Life." In support of this global initiative, Mars, Incorporated—through its Extra® Oral Healthcare Program—joins hands with Professor Chun-Hung Chu, Associate Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry at The University of Hong Kong, to encourage Hong Kong residents to maintain good daily oral care habits while enjoying food, so that a healthy smile can become part of a happy life[1].

Professor Chu pointed out that daily dietary habits play a significant role in oral health. According to the 2025–2030 U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans and recommendations from the American Dental Association (ADA), fiber-rich fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and tea can help stimulate saliva flow, naturally cleanse teeth, and maintain enamel health[2]. In contrast, refined starchy foods that tend to remain between teeth and sugary beverages may increase plaque accumulation and the risk of acid erosion. In addition, alcohol and certain medications may cause dry mouth, reducing the natural protective function of saliva.

Professor Chu further noted that dental caries have a profound impact on oral health-related quality of life (OHRQoL)[3]. He encourages the public to follow four key oral care habits: Check, Brush, Floss, and Chew. This includes regular dental check-ups, brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, cleaning between teeth with dental floss, and chewing sugar-free chewing gum or using fluoride mouthwash after meals.

For people with busy urban lifestyles, Professor Chu suggests chewing sugar-free chewing gum as a simple addition to daily oral care. Research shows it can stimulate saliva flow, help neutralize acids, and reduce plaque accumulation[4][5], while systematic reviews indicate that it may reduce the incidence of dental caries by approximately 28%[6]. In addition, its role in caries prevention has been recognized by the FDI World Dental Federation.

[1] FDI World Dental Federation – World Oral Health Day 2026 Official Action Toolkit & Dietary Fact Sheet. [2] U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030. [3] Duangthip, D., Gao, S.S., Chen, K.J., Lo, E.C.M., & Chu, C.H. (2020). Oral health-related quality of life and caries experience of Hong Kong preschool children. International Dental Journal, 70(2), 100–107. [4] Nasseripour M. et al. A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of the Role of Sugar-Free Chewing Gum on Plaque Quantity in the Oral Cavity. Frontiers in Oral Health (2022). [5] Nasseripour M. et al. A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of the Role of Sugar-Free Chewing Gum in Streptococcus mutans. BMC Oral Health (2021) 21:217. [6] Newton JT. et al. A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of the Role of Sugar-Free Chewing Gum in Dental Caries. JDR Clinical & Translational Research (2020) 5(3):214–223.



SOURCE Mars, Incorporated