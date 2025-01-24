Professor Tinly Wong Tin-Chee Pre- and Post-Exercise Care Tips from a Traditional Chinese Medicine Perspective

HONG KONG, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Hong Kong Marathon is just around the corner, and runners are actively preparing. In addition to physical training, proper warm-ups before the race and recovery after are equally important. Professor Tinly Wong Tin-Chee, founder of Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd., offers the following advice from a Traditional Chinese Medicine perspective for all runners.

The Importance of Warm-Up Exercises

Warm-up exercises are recommended to last 5 to 10 minutes and should include dynamic stretching and light movements. These practices enhance blood flow and joint mobility. According to Traditional Chinese Medicine, the harmonious flow of "Qi" and blood is vital for overall bodily function; when "Qi" flows, blood flows, and vice versa. Engaging in warm-up exercises stimulates circulation, accelerating the flow of "Qi" and blood throughout the body, which enhances the activity of various organs. As "Qi" and blood circulate effectively, individuals naturally feel energised and better prepared for the upcoming physical challenges.

Additionally, warm-ups play a key role in preventing the invasion of cold and dampness. Traditional Chinese Medicine posits that warming up increases internal Yang energy and promotes sweat production, helping to dispel cold and moisture. Furthermore, appropriate warm-ups reduce the risk of muscle and joint injuries. By increasing blood flow, raising muscle temperature, and improving elasticity, the likelihood of strains or sprains during exercise is significantly diminished.

Three Steps to Enhance Recovery After Exercise

Professor Wong recommends following these three health steps before and after exercise to support recovery and maintain overall well-being:

Pre-Exercise Massage: Utilizing "Touch Cool" for a simple self-massage before the event can help relax muscles and alleviate training-related fatigue, enhancing effectiveness by up to 51%*.



Post-Exercise Rest and Relaxation: Allowing the body adequate recovery time is crucial for restoring muscle and joint function. Relaxation can mitigate fatigue and stress. If muscle soreness arises, runners may apply "Herbalgy Medicated Balm" to identify and massage painful areas for 1-3 minutes, 2-3 times daily. This can be complemented with "Herbalgy Easy Analgesic Plasters" to alleviate post-exercise muscle discomfort, providing multiple benefits for flexibility and relaxation.



For Sprains or Strains: Safflower has properties that invigorate blood flow and reduce swelling, promoting circulation and alleviating pain. Combined with frankincense and myrrh, it can effectively treat injuries. However, many runners may lack the time to prepare herbal remedies. Opting for a topical pain relief product containing safflower, such as "Carthami Flos Pain Relieving Oil", and gently massaging the affected area can offer relief. Coupled with "Carthami Flos Analgesic Plaster", which contains traditional herbs, these can penetrate the skin to enhance circulation and relax muscles, facilitating recovery.





Recovery time and methods may vary among individuals. Professor Wong advises runners to seek professional medical attention immediately if they experience severe pain, swelling, or other concerning symptoms.

Herbalgy Online Store Promotion

Herbalgy will offer a special promotion from February 5 to 13, 2025. By logging into the official Herbalgy online store and entering the promo code "HKM2025," customers will receive a 10% discount on their entire order, along with a complimentary M3 targeted massager. This massager, designed to complement their pain relief products with a specially developed magnetic massage head, effectively penetrates tight tendons for deep relaxation, giving runners an extra boost.

*Source: Experiment report from City University of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Baptist University, February 2007.

About Herbalgy

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a company that captures the essence of Hong Kong. Founded in 1999 by the esteemed Traditional Chinese Medicine Professor Wong Tin Chee, he has been inspired by his father, Wong To Yik, since childhood. With a deep passion for Traditional Chinese Medicine and herbal medicine research, Professor Wong has inherited his father's wisdom and expertise. He is committed to adhering to his father's philosophy of "focusing on addressing the root cause rather than merely treating the symptoms" and the principle of "viewing pain as a crucial indicator for identifying underlying issues."

Following the establishment of the family business, Professor Wong was encouraged by his father to create the well-known "Herbalgy" brand. This name reflects the company's commitment to promoting healthy meridians and overall well-being. With decades of clinical experience and a love for Hong Kong's traditional Chinese medicine, he established a GMP-standard factory in Hong Kong to ensure the scientific production of traditional medicinal oils and plasters. He has since launched the brands "Touch Cool," "Herbalgy," and "Tibet Red," which blend the unique characteristics of Hong Kong with accessible medicinal oils, magnetic therapy, herbal remedies, and physical therapy, making them some of the most enduring and best-selling brands in the region.

These brands offer straightforward, medication-based home care solutions designed for the early prevention of chronic pain resulting from poor blood circulation in urban lifestyles.

