Project Construction Continues Through Winter, with Full Vigor in Seizing the Construction Period

KUITUN, China, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 16th, a heavy snowfall hit suddenly and the temperature dropped rapidly. However, at the construction site of the Tengda - Halagande's connection to the East Industrial Park Substation 110 kV Overhead Line Project of State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company, it was still a bustling and busy scene.

Since the project started in July 2024, it has been under safe construction for 145 days. The managers at all levels of the company have gone deep into the front line, taken root at the site, and worked in and out with the construction workers. They took the snow as an order, fought against the snowstorm, endured the severe cold, and stayed on the front line, fulfilling the responsibilities and commitments of the Kuitun Power people.

Kui-Dong Industrial Park has been solely powered by the 220 kV Chongguang Substation. The existing main transformer capacity of Chongguang Substation is 2 × 180 MVA. In 2021, the maximum load taken from the grid by Chongguang Substation was 237 MW, and the load factor was close to 66%, which could no longer meet the power demand of newly added user enterprises such as Heshan Juli in the later stage.

The Tengda - Halagande's connection to the East Industrial Park Substation 110 kV Overhead Line has a total path length of 2.4 kilometers. It starts from the 220 kV Kui-Dong Substation and ends between poles 11 and 12 of the original Tengde Line. The line is erected in single and double circuits, with 10 strain towers. Liu Zenghuang, the owner's project manager, introduced, "The project is planned to be put into operation and start power transmission in December. Currently, 97% of the total project progress has been completed. On-site, the work of tightening and defect elimination of the bolts on the newly-built Tower 12, as well as the stringing and installation of accessories for the new line are being carried out."

After the completion, a 110 kV line from the 220 kV Kuitun East Industrial Park Substation to the Tengda Substation will be formed, which will optimize the allocation of regional power resources, improve the stability and reliability of power supply, and provide a solid guarantee for the electricity consumption of newly added user enterprises and residents' daily life in Kuitun East Industrial Park.

SOURCE State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company