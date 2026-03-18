ProtectHealth strengthen PeKa b40 health screening promotion with Hospital Shah Alam staff in Program Ziarah MADANI

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn. Bhd., as an implementing agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH), continues to strengthen efforts to promote the Skim Peduli Kesihatan for the B40 group during the Program Ziarah MADANI at Hospital Shah Alam.

This program attended by Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad, Minister of Health, aims to reach out to hospital staff in need and ease their burden ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Additionally, 50 food baskets and iftar meal packs were distributed to underprivileged staff at Shah Alam Hospital.

MADANI Ziarah Programme x PeKa B40: A symbol of care and commitment in strengthening healthcare access for the people, especially the B40 community.

He said, "Through the PeKa B40, we remain committed to strengthening early health screening for a healthier future. Prevention is key, and I urge that this initiative continues to be delivered to the target groups."

The Chief Executive Officer of ProtectHealth, Encik Wan Mohd Hazwan, said, "This program gives us the opportunity to engage directly with the B40 group and raise awareness about the importance of early prevention, specifically through non-communicable disease (NCD) screening within the hospital community."

ProtectHealth will continue collaborating with government health facilities and private partners to ensure that PeKa B40 benefits reach the communities in need. This initiative reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to providing inclusive, equitable, and easily accessible healthcare for Malaysia's most vulnerable populations.

About ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn. Bhd. (ProtectHealth), incorporated on 19 December 2016, is a wholly owned subsidiary of ProtectHealth Malaysia, established under the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH). As a not-for-profit company, ProtectHealth is mandated to coordinate, administer, and manage healthcare-related initiatives focusing on sustainable health financing and equitable access to care.

ProtectHealth serves as the scheme administrator for the Skim Perubatan MADANI, Skim Peduli Kesihatan untuk Kumpulan B40 (PeKa B40), and the Hospital Services Outsourcing Programme (HSOP). The company also acts as the electronic service provider (ESP) for the Skim Perlindungan Insurans Kesihatan Pekerja Asing (SPIKPA) and was the key implementer for private medical practitioner and healthcare NGO participation in the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

SOURCE ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn. Bhd.