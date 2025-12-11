Prudential partners with Cyberport to accelerate AI innovation

Collaboration to advance knowledge exchange, nurture talent and to strengthen Prudential's AI Centre of Excellence

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudential Hong Kong Limited ("Prudential") today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited ("Cyberport"), forming a strategic partnership to expedite the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) in Hong Kong, positioning the city as a leading regional hub for innovation.

Prudential signed a MoU with Cyberport to expedite the advancement of AI in Hong Kong. The guests at the signing ceremony included (from right to left): Lawrence Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Hong Kong; Clement Cheung, Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance Authority; Stephen Yiu, Chairman of the Insurance Authority; Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer Cyberport; and Sam Lim, Regional Chief Information Technology Officer Greater China, Prudential plc

Prudential and Cyberport will collaborate under the MoU to strengthen Prudential's AI Centre of Excellence (AICOE) as part of the Insurance Authority's AI Cohort Programme. The partnership will drive knowledge exchange across sectors, nurture specialised AI talent, and leverage Cyberport's robust ecosystem and the advanced computing power of its AI Supercomputing Centre (AISC) to identify high-impact AI use cases. Together, these efforts aim to create an AI-driven environment that accelerates innovation and supports sustainable growth in the insurance industry.

The MoU signing ceremony, held at the "Insurtech Insight Asia 2025" event, was attended by Stephen Yiu, Chairman, and Clement Cheung, Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance Authority, together with Lawrence Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Hong Kong, and Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport. The MoU was formalised by Sam Lim, Regional Chief Information Technology Officer Greater China, Prudential plc, alongside Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport .

Lawrence Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Hong Kong, remarked: "We are honoured to join forces with Cyberport to enhance AI adoption and innovation in the insurance industry. At Prudential, our ambition is clear – to become an AI-first insurer with a human touch. AI will help reshape how we work, from enhancing agency productivity and customer engagement to improving operational efficiency and smarter decision-making. Together with Cyberport, we will harness technology to create a better future for our clients and the wider community."

Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport, said, "Cyberport is pleased to partner with Prudential, a long‑standing member of our Cyberport Enterprise Network, to advance digital innovation in insurance. Leveraging Hong Kong's largest FinTech cluster of more than 400 companies at Cyberport, including leading Insurtech companies, we continue to connect insurers with innovators to drive practical AI applications in insurance management. With our AI Supercomputing Centre now fully operational, delivering 3,000 petaFLOPS of computing power, and the digital infrastructure of Cyberport 5 soon to come, we are supporting the industry in adopting AI technologies to unlock new opportunities and accelerate intelligent transformation. Together, we are further strengthening Hong Kong's position as an international financial and FinTech centre."

In accordance with the MoU, Prudential and Cyberport will collaborate on curated networking events and meetings to drive solution sourcing and proof-of-concept initiatives. They will also co-host AI challenges and innovation competitions to develop cutting-edge solutions. Additionally, the partnership will explore training collaborations to foster talent development and promote innovation and service excellence within the insurance sector.

Sam Lim, Regional Chief Information Technology Officer Greater China, Prudential plc, noted: "Prudential has significantly enhanced productivity and service excellence through innovative digital and AI solutions, fostering a strong digital‑and AI‑driven culture. This MoU with Cyberport marks a key milestone in scaling AI adoption across our organisation and the wider industry. Through this strategic partnership, we aim to strengthen Prudential's Centre of Excellence, deepen cross‑sector knowledge exchange in AI, nurture specialised talent, and identify high‑impact AI use cases. Collectively, these efforts will help build a dynamic AI ecosystem that underpins the sustainable growth of the insurance industry."

About Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Prudential has been serving the people of Hong Kong since 1964. Through Prudential Hong Kong Limited and Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited, we provide a range of financial planning services and products including individual life insurance, investment-linked insurance, retirement solutions, health and medical protection, general insurance, and employee benefits to protect over 1.4 million customers in Hong Kong. In 2023, Prudential established its Macau branch to offer health insurance and financial solutions for the Macau community, completing its footprint in the Greater Bay Area. Please visit www.prudential.com.hk for more information.

About Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited

Wholly owned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, Cyberport is Hong Kong's digital tech hub and AI accelerator, with a vision to empower industry digitalisation and intelligent transformation, to promote digital economy and AI development, and to foster Hong Kong to be an international AI, innovation and technology (I&T) hub. Cyberport gathers over 2,300 companies, including 13 listed companies and 10 unicorns. One-third of onsite companies' founders come from 27 countries and regions, while Cyberport companies have expanded to over 35 global markets.

Cyberport, with Hong Kong's largest AI Supercomputing Centre and AI Lab as the engine, has been building the AI ecosystem with industry-leading AI companies and over 500 AI and data science start-ups. Through development of tech clusters, namely AI, data science, blockchain and cybersecurity, Cyberport empowers industries across smart city and government, banking and finance, digital entertainment, culture and tourism, healthcare, education and training, property management, construction, transportation and logistics, green environment and more, while hosting Hong Kong's largest FinTech community.

Commissioned by the HKSAR Government, Cyberport has implemented proof-of-concept and sandbox schemes, subsidisation for digital tech adoption, industry tech training and start-up incubation, to drive technology R&D, translation and commercialisation, thus propelling digital transformation and intelligent upgrade across industry and society. Also as "State-level Scientific and Technological Enterprise Incubator" and Hong Kong's key incubator, Cyberport supports entrepreneurs with funding and office space, extensive networks of enterprises, investors, technology corporations and professional services for business growth and expansion to Chinese Mainland and overseas markets, all-round facilitation for landing in Hong Kong, talent attraction and cultivation, ready as a launchpad to take start-ups in any stages of development to the next level.

For more information, please visit https://www.cyberport.hk/en.

