Prudential and Standard Chartered join hands to provide immediate support for hospitalised victims of Tai Po Fire

Corporate citizenship in action with HK$20,000 for each hospitalised victim

HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudential Hong Kong Limited ("Prudential") and Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited ("Standard Chartered") are deeply saddened by the recent fire incident in Tai Po and extend their heartfelt condolences to the affected individuals and their families. As partners for 26 years, both organisations believe that in times of hardship, joining forces to deliver practical support is a demonstration of true corporate citizenship.

Today, Prudential and Standard Chartered announced that they will jointly provide a one-off emergency assistance payment of HK$20,000 to each individual hospitalised as a result of the incident, supporting medical and daily needs.

Details of the assistance application process will be announced shortly on the official websites of Prudential and Standard Chartered. Affected individuals or their families are encouraged to stay tuned for updates.

About Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Prudential has been serving the people of Hong Kong since 1964. Through Prudential Hong Kong Limited and Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited, we provide a range of financial planning services and products including individual life insurance, investment-linked insurance, retirement solutions, health and medical protection, general insurance, and employee benefits to protect over 1.4 million customers in Hong Kong. In 2023, Prudential established its Macau branch to offer health insurance and financial solutions for the Macau community, completing its footprint in the Greater Bay Area. Please visit www.prudential.com.hk for more information.

