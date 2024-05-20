PRUDENTIAL PLC, ACCENTURE, FINE HYGIENIC HOLDING, SPIN MASTER, DIAGEO, TO LEAD FOR 2024 WORLD EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY®

World's Most successful Companies to collaborate and share best practices on leadership, DEI and success at 10-Year anniversary World Edition of BTCTTS.

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional (HORP) announced today that the 2024 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women would be held live on Nov 11, 2024 in Singapore. Prudential plc, Accenture, Fine Hygienic Holding, Spin Master and Diageo will lead as early sponsors for this 10 year anniversary world edition of the summit which will bring together leaders from the world of business, not-for-profit and government to exchange cutting-edge best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion and success. This year's world edition will also recognize the most inspirational women in leadership and the best global companies for women in leadership.

The 2024 World Edition supports MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD– the 10-year initiative (started in mid 2020), led by HORP and several global Companies to shape a better world via quintupling the number of Female CEOs (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) and doubling the number of Male CEOs (who actively advocate for diversity & inclusion) in the world's 500 largest companies by 2029. Since 2014, Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® has enabled the success of over 40,000 women leaders and several thousand male champions for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion via the summit and associated programs from HORP. At the time of this Release, the number of Female CEOs in the world's 500 largest Companies is up to 29. The summit is supported by the world's most successful Companies which continue to realize business, innovation and organizational benefits from the acceleration of gender equality in their leaderships.

Victor Mills, Chief Executive, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC) commented, "The Chamber is very proud to be an Industry Partner of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and has been for the last 10 years. SICC believes in gender equality, equal pay and the positive power of inclusion. I encourage you to attend this important annual summit. It attracts some of the very best business leaders who share their experiences and the positive power of diverse work teams and company boards. Anyone who wants to know why and how inclusiveness in the workplace makes for better and more successful businesses should attend. It will be well worth your time."

Sheela Parakkal, Group Head of Leadership, People Development & Experience, Prudential plc, shared, "Prudential is proud to once again be a sponsor for Break the ceiling touch the sky®. At Prudential, our purpose is 'for every life, for every future'. We have a mission to be the most trusted partner and protector for today's generations and generations to come. By embedding diversity and inclusion in the way we do business and how we organise ourselves, we are committed to building a sustainable talent pipeline of high performing leaders who are committed to delivering on our purpose. We are delighted to support this programme that develops, motivates, and empowers women to flourish as leaders across sectors."

Anca Vasilescu, Managing Director, SEA Inclusion & Diversity Lead, Accenture Singapore shared; "Inclusion and diversity begins with leadership. Our commitment starts from the top – with our leadership and is reflected in our work around the world. We are committed to helping all our people thrive, including advancing inclusion and diversity for women. We are a founder partner of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and are delighted to be leading at this 10 year anniversary celebration of the years of impact together in advancing gender equality and shaping a better world."

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, "We are proud to be a sponsor once again of the 2024 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky. Renewing our partnership reiterates our commitment to our ongoing mission to make FHH's workplace environment more inclusive and inviting for females. I am proud of the progress our company is making in this arena, adopting best practices, and celebrating the efforts and contributions of its females by rolling out world-class policies and programs that ensure they are operating in a supportive environment that allows them to unleash their potential and thrive. We are looking forward to celebrating this 10 year anniversary of Break the ceiling touch the sky® ."

Max Rangel, CEO and Global President, Spin Master shared, "Being open-minded and embracing diversity are values we hold closely as part of Spin Master's culture. We believe that diversity of thought fuels new ideas and innovations, which is essential to helping us to reimagine everyday play. Our hope is that we can continue to advance inclusivity to foster a workplace where everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive and are delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® to further our goal."

Shared Preeti Arora Razdan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Diageo; "We believe our continued partnership with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® is key to unlocking a truly inclusive and sustainable future. At Diageo, diversity is at the heart of everything we do, from building talented teams and sourcing diverse suppliers to ensuring our brands authentically reflect the world around us. We further extend this commitment to empower women and other communities through skills programs that improve employability and livelihoods. Anyone who echoes the common mission in shaping a better world through diversity should attend the event and be inspired by how we can realise this reality through action."

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" – the book that inspired the global summit. "The World Edition is our signature forum held annually to equip leaders with the best tools and techniques for success, learning across industries and organizations for the year ahead. It is an easy and cost effective means by which Organizations can invest in their leaders and learn from the best practices of the world's best!! We are pleased to hold the summit live in Singapore – an excellent home for businesses to learn, network and achieve alongside the world's best organizations, and continue our progress on MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD."

The 2024 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® has as its partners a host of Associations and Chambers of Commerce. Preferential Delegate rates apply to these Industry Partners. Companies interested in joining as Participating Companies may sign up at www.houseofroseprofessional.com

Companies interested in leading as Sponsors may email [email protected]

The 2024 World Edition of BTCTTS follows hard on the heels of other Break the ceiling touch the sky editions earlier in 2024 including:

The 2024 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® being held in New York on July 16, 2024

The 2024 Middle East & Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® , being held in Dubai on Sept 9, 2024.

Sign up for all editions at www.houseofroseprofessional.com

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a global leader in the Talent, Training and Transformation areas of business via its brands Break the ceiling touch the sky®, @BeliEVE® and CEOSmith®. HORP enables organizations to build sustainable competitive advantage via better diversity & inclusion, better leadership, and better business.

