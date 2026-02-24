PT Bolttech Insurance Broker named Innovator of the Year at Asian Management Excellence Awards 2026

The recognition highlighted an EV-specific insurance programme addressing protection gaps for electric vehicle owners in Indonesia.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bolttech Insurance Broker (Bolttech Insurance Broker) received the Indonesia Innovator of the Year - Insurance Broker category at the Asian Management Excellence Awards 2026 for its development of an electric vehicle insurance programme exclusively designed for Harmony Auto Indonesia customers to enhance the ownership experience of BYD electric vehicles.

The recognition reflects the company's response to emerging risks associated with electric vehicle ownership as Indonesia progresses toward national green mobility targets.

In addressing limitations found in conventional automotive insurance, Bolttech Insurance Broker identified several areas that were not adequately covered for electric vehicle users, including battery-related risks, charging concerns, and roadside incidents linked to depleted power. These gaps contributed to hesitation amongst potential buyers despite increasing interest in electric vehicles. The company positioned its solution to respond directly to these challenges rather than adapting existing motor insurance products.

The programme was developed through coordination across product, operations, technology, and customer experience teams within Bolttech Insurance Broker, alongside Harmony Auto. The insurance solution was introduced across all BYD Harmony Auto showrooms in Indonesia, allowing customers to access coverage at the point of vehicle purchase.

Available plans included Comprehensive and Total-Loss-Only options, with protection extending to electric vehicle batteries, controllers, electrical motors, and home charging equipment. Operational support covered roadside assistance, emergency towing when vehicles ran out of power, taxi reimbursement during repairs, and wheel and tyre coverage. Depending on the selected plan, customers could also access personal accident protection, third-party liability coverage, and natural disaster coverage.

The structure of the programme allowed Bolttech Insurance Broker to integrate insurance into dealership operations without adding complexity to the purchasing process. This approach supported higher uptake of insurance products whilst aligning with dealership workflows.

Industry collaboration also formed part of the programme's impact. Pak Suwandy, Country Head of BYD & Denza Harmony Auto, stated that integrating insurance into the electric vehicle ownership process provided customers with practical support throughout their ownership journey.

The Asian Management Excellence Awards celebrates the finest business leaders, innovators, and companies in Asia, recognising exceptional achievements in employee engagement programmes, diversity and inclusion projects, and health and wellness initiatives.

SOURCE bolttech