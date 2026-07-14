PTCL Group Leadership Meets FinVolution at MWC Shanghai 2026 to Explore Credit Technology for Financial Inclusion in Pakistan

SHANGHAI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fintech company FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) met with senior leadership of PTCL Group — Pakistan's largest integrated telecommunications and ICT company — at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2026 to discuss how credit technology can accelerate financial inclusion in Pakistan.

The PTCL Group delegation was led by Hatem Bamatraf, President & Group Chief Executive Officer of PTCL & Ufone 4G, and included Mohammad Nadeem Khan, Group Chief Financial Officer, Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology & Information Officer, and Interim CEO of Telenor Pakistan, Awais Vohra. The delegation met with the FinVolution team at the Global System for Mobile Communications Association's flagship gathering of the global operator and connectivity ecosystem, held during June 24 - 26 in Shanghai.

The exchange centered on extending safe, affordable and inclusive financial services to the millions of consumers and small enterprises who remain underserved by traditional credit in Pakistan, and on how the reach of the country's telecommunications networks can be combined with advanced fintech infrastructure to close that gap.

During the meeting, Tiezheng Li, Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution Group, shared the 19 years of credit-technology experience the company has accumulated since its founding in 2007 — from intelligent, AI-powered risk management through to full-lifecycle, end-to-end decisioning — and how this technology stack supports the digital transformation of small-ticket and micro-lending in emerging markets.

FinVolution's approach pairs proprietary credit-risk assessment, fraud detection, big-data and artificial-intelligence capabilities with deep market localization, enabling lending decisions that are faster, more accurate and more responsibly managed. It is the same technology foundation that has allowed the company to build leading fintech platforms across the pan-Asian region.

The discussions build on FinVolution's growing commitment to the Pakistani market. Operating under a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) license granted by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in 2024, FinVolution launched Daira — a mobile-first digital nano-lending platform tailored to Pakistani users — in Islamabad in October 2024. In June 2025, Daira obtained a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) license from the SECP, building on its NBFC license to broaden its consumer-financing offering.

Daira has since developed deep partnerships across Pakistan's local ecosystem. These include BNPL collaborations with leading handset manufacturers, Infinix, itel and Tecno, as well as the country's first bank–fintech loan-facilitation partnership, with ABHI Microfinance Bank, integrating Daira's digital lending technology with a regulated local institution to extend transparent credit to underserved households.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) is a leading fintech company connecting millions of consumers and small enterprises with financial institutions. Founded in 2007 in Shanghai and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017, FinVolution has been a pioneer in the pan-Asian credit-technology industry, developing innovative capabilities in credit-risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The company has established leading fintech platforms in China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, and Australia.

For more information, please visit en.finvgroup.com

SOURCE FinVolution Group