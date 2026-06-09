Pudu Robotics and Robobee Forge Strategic Partnership with Denner for Major Robotic Cleaning Deployment Across Swiss Stores

Autonomous rollout of 200 PUDU CC1 robots transforms supermarket cleaning through human-robot collaboration, advancing the retailer's modernization agenda.

SHENZHEN, China, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, in strategic collaboration with its authorized regional distributor Robobee, today announced a strategic partnership with Denner, one of Switzerland's leading discount supermarket chains and a subsidiary of Migros Group.

The PUDU CC1 cleaning robot in operation at a Denner supermarket in Switzerland.

The partnership includes the deployment of 200 PUDU CC1 4-in-1 cleaning robots across Denner's store network, marking a major step in retail automation in Europe. The initiative forms part of Denner's broader modernization program, recently highlighted by CEO Torsten Friedrich, aimed at improving operational efficiency and enhancing the in-store customer experience. The deployment commenced in Fall 2025.

"We are honored that Denner selected PUDU CC1 to help address a critical operational challenge," said Felix Zhang, Founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics. "This deployment stems from a clear need: to maintain impeccable hygiene standards amid expanding fresh produce offerings, while alleviating the daily cleaning burden on store teams. The success of the initial pilot proved that robotics can be a reliable, safe, and integral part of the daily retail environment."

He added, "Seeing the project scale from four pilot stores to a deployment of this size is a strong validation of both the technology and the operational value it delivers. It reflects a shared commitment to practical innovation and measurable day-to-day efficiency."

Dario Himmelsbach, CEO of Robobee, added: "Selling a robot is easy. However making it work in a complex retail environment is the real challenge. We don't do 'off-the-shelf' sales. Our holistic approach is about turning robotics into a reliable project. I'm grateful to Pudu Robotics for their agility in adapting their technology based on our solution especially designed for Denner, allowing us to apply the 'Swiss Finish' that actually turned this technology into a success that performs on every third shop within the Denner store network."

Transforming Retail Cleaning Through Automation

Denner's adoption of autonomous cleaning technology was driven by a growing operational need. The expansion of its fresh produce categories significantly increased the daily cleaning workload across stores, creating greater demand for efficient and consistent floor maintenance.

A pilot project in four branches a year ago provided the answer. The trial proved convincing, demonstrating that the PUDU CC1 robots could effectively handle this routine task. Most importantly, Denner confirmed that the devices, with their compact yet optimal size, are clearly visible — a key consideration for deployment during shopping hours.

Christian Staub, Head of Sales at Denner, emphasized the importance of hygiene in food retail: "We're delighted to introduce smart helpers into our stores because hygiene and cleanliness remain top priorities in the supermarket environment."

The Migros subsidiary strongly emphasizes that the robots are intended to relieve employees, not replace them. "Ideally, we can use the time saved for other tasks," Staub stated, framing the machines as assistants. This shift allows staff to dedicate more time to high-value activities like customer service and detailed product range maintenance.

Why Denner Chose the PUDU CC1

Nihad Zoronjic, Denner manager, cited the advanced engineering and design of the PUDU CC1 as key decision factors, noting that its premium aesthetic aligns with Denner's innovative brand image. Its autonomous function, he added, is pivotal in scaling cleaning frequency and quality simultaneously.

"In our evaluation, Pudu Robotics stood out for the superior build quality and advanced engineering of their CC1 solution," Zoronjic concluded. "This alignment with our standards for innovation and reliability was a key factor in our partnership decision."

The successful deployment was further enabled by the strong local partnership with Robobee, one of Pudu's authorized distributors for the region. Robobee provided indispensable on-the-ground support, including project coordination, staff training, and ongoing technical maintenance, ensuring a smooth and efficient rollout across Denner's store network.

Pudu Robotics' Full-Scenario Product Portfolio

Beyond the CC1 series deployed at Denner, Pudu Robotics has built a comprehensive cleaning robot product portfolio covering a wide spectrum of application scenarios. The company's product matrix spans from the PUDU CC1 series for small-to-medium spaces, the PUDU MT1 series for professional-grade dry cleaning in large areas, to the PUDU BG1 series — the industry's first AI-native large-scale scrubbing robot — for complex environments such as large retail stores, warehouses, and parking lots. This achieves end-to-end coverage across retail, industrial, warehousing, and other high-potential blue-ocean markets.

With the launch of the BG1 series, Pudu has completed its cleaning robot product lineup, evolving from traditional automation toward AI-native intelligence for next-generation large-scale cleaning solutions.

Operational Advantages of the PUDU CC1 in Retail

Unmatched Water Efficiency: The PUDU CC1 can clean up to 2,000 square meters using only 15 liters of water, compared with more than 100 liters typically required in conventional manual cleaning processes.

Improved Efficiency and Reduced Labor Burden: The autonomous cleaning solution more than doubles floor cleaning productivity while reducing repetitive manual workloads, helping stores optimize labor allocation and operational costs.

Smart IoT Integration: Equipped with intelligent connectivity features, the system supports real-time monitoring, automated scheduling, and fully autonomous operation with minimal staff intervention.

Strategic Impact and Forward Outlook

Alexander Rauch from Denner's management team reports positive results from the ongoing deployment: "The robots are effectively supporting our employees to ensure efficient and safe cleaning, which in turn enhances our brand image and operational efficiency."

Pudu's partnership approach was further distinguished by its customer-centric innovation. Beyond hardware, Pudu developed a dedicated software mode to address the challenges posed by Europe's naturally mineral-rich water, ensuring efficient operation and preventing scale buildup in Denner's stores.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the commercial service robotics sector, is dedicated to empowering easier work and better lives through AI and robotics, with a vision of building a global intelligent robotics infrastructure that serves 10 billion people worldwide.

Pudu Robotics has achieved full-stack proprietary R&D in core technologies, including navigation algorithms, multi-robot scheduling, swarm control, motion controllers, and integrated joint modules.

Built on three core technologies—Embodied Navigation, Embodied Manipulation, and Embodied Interaction—Pudu Robotics has pioneered an "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" architecture, establishing a comprehensive product portfolio that includes specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots.

Currently, Pudu offers four major product lines: service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery and general embodied AI. Its solutions are widely deployed across industries such as retail, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate and property services, healthcare, entertainment and sport, education, and public services.

To date, Pudu Robotics has shipped over 130,000 units globally, with a presence in more than 85 countries and regions.

About Robobee

Robobee AG is a Swiss robotics integration company specializing in autonomous solutions for retail, commercial cleaning, and industrial environments. With an installed base of over 300 robots across Switzerland, Robobee bridges international robotics technology with Swiss quality standards and hands-on operational expertise.

From initial integration and staff training to ongoing technical maintenance, Robobee manages the full deployment lifecycle ensuring robots do not just get installed, but reliably perform in demanding, day-to-day operations.

SOURCE Pudu Robotics