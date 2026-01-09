Pudu Robotics Launches PUDU T150 to Broaden Access to Light-Payload Industrial Automation

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics, today announced the launch of PUDU T150, a Light-payload Industrial Delivery Robot designed for internal material delivery in manufacturing and warehouse environments.

PUDU T150: Light-payload Industrial Delivery Robot (PRNewsfoto/Pudu Robotics)

Built for 150 kg payload applications, PUDU T150 emphasizes fast deployment, stable operation, and high cost efficiency. The new model is intended to lower the entry barrier to industrial automation for manufacturers and logistics operators, particularly in 3C electronics, plastic components, and small-item warehousing for FMCG, beauty, and fast fashion industries.

PUDU T150 will be initially available in Mainland China and the Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan regions, and selected high-growth markets, including Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, and Turkey.

Addressing the Gap in Light-Load Industrial Logistics

As manufacturing continues to evolve toward leaner and more flexible production models, internal logistics automation has become a growing priority. However, many small and mid-sized manufacturers still face significant challenges in adopting industrial robots due to high costs, complex deployment processes, and operational barriers.

Building on its established industrial delivery robots, PUDU T300 and PUDU T600, Pudu Robotics developed PUDU T150 to address this unmet demand. The robot targets light-load, high-frequency transport scenarios where reliability, simplicity, and ease of use are critical, enabling more companies to deploy automation quickly and effectively.

PUDU T150 is available in two configurations:

a lifting version designed for automated integration and more advanced workflows;

designed for automated integration and more advanced workflows; and a standard version optimized for cost-effective, point-to-point material delivery.

Designed for Fast Deployment and Practical Use

PUDU T150 is designed for rapid, practical deployment in real-world industrial environments.

Unlike traditional AGV systems that rely on site modifications, markers, guide rails, and complex network or API integration—often requiring weeks or months before becoming operational—PUDU T150 works straight out of the box. No environmental changes are needed, and mapping can be completed within 10 minutes directly on the robot, with stable operation achieved in as little as one hour.

The robot also supports multi-robot collaboration without local servers or complex network infrastructure, enabling faster rollout and easier scaling across facilities.

Stable Navigation in Dynamic Environments

PUDU T150 combines VSLAM-based visual localization with dual LiDAR sensors to deliver full 360-degree environmental perception.

Powered by PUDU's proprietary algorithms, the system supports dynamic map updates and stable positioning, ensuring reliable, long-term navigation even in complex, changing industrial environments. This architecture enables consistent performance in facilities with moving obstacles, layout adjustments, and high traffic density.

Aerospace-Grade Structural Design with One-Piece Integrated Chassis

PUDU T150 is built with aerospace-grade, high-strength materials and features a one-piece integrated chassis, creating a rigid and durable structure for demanding industrial environments. This construction improves resistance to impact and deformation, allowing the robot to maintain stable performance during high-frequency, long-duration operations. With a service life of up to five years, PUDU T150 helps reduce maintenance frequency and lowers long-term costs associated with repairs and component replacement.

Simple Operation for Frontline Workers

PUDU T150 features intuitive, tablet-like operation that anyone can use without training. An onboard touchscreen running PUDU's self-developed software allows users to issue tasks, switch modes, and adjust parameters quickly and easily.

In addition to on-device control, the robot supports remote operation, enabling users to dispatch and manage tasks without needing to walk to the robot. Integration options include remote call devices, PUDU Link, and open APIs, making PUDU T150 adaptable to different workflows and management systems.

Industrial-Grade Safety and Continuous 24/7 Operation

PUDU T150 complies with the ISO 3691-4 industrial safety standard, ensuring safe and reliable operation under long-term, high-frequency workloads.

To support continuous logistics operations, the robot offers flexible power options, including wired charging, automatic recharging, and fast battery swapping, enabling near 24/7 operation and stable material flow.

Expanding PUDU's Industrial Delivery Portfolio

With the launch of the PUDU T150, Pudu Robotics further strengthens its industrial delivery portfolio, extending the T-series to cover payloads from 150 kg to 600 kg and offering greater flexibility across a wide range of industrial scenarios.

Designed for fast deployment and streamlined integration, the PUDU T150 enables more manufacturers and logistics operators to adopt autonomous delivery solutions with ease, supporting broader adoption of automation across small and mid-sized operations and accelerating intelligent transformation in the industrial sector.

About PUDU

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology.

With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics emphasizes three core technologies: mobility, manipulation, and artificial intelligence. Pudu Robotics has taken the lead in establishing a comprehensive range of specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robotic products in the industry. Currently, PUDU offers four product lines: service delivery robots, commercial cleaning robots, industrial delivery robots and embodied intelligent robots, which are deployed across ten major industries, including food and beverage, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment and sports, industrial facilities, education, and more. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 100,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 1,000 cities across 80+ countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

