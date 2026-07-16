Independent 2025 market report recognizes Pudu Robotics as the global leader in commercial service robot revenue, shipments, overseas expansion among Chinese companies, and commercial cleaning robot revenue.

SHENZHEN, China, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, has been recognized as the world's No.1 company across four key dimensions of the commercial service robotics market, according to the "2025 Global Embodied Intelligence and Commercial Service Robotics Independent Market Research Report" released by Frost & Sullivan, a leading international market research and consulting firm.

Pudu Robotics Ranked No.1 Globally in Four Commercial Service Robotics Dimensions by Frost & Sullivan

According to the report, Pudu Robotics leads the global commercial service robotics industry in revenue and shipments, ranks first among Chinese commercial service robotics companies by overseas market share, and holds the top position globally in commercial cleaning robotics revenue.

The recognition highlights Pudu's continued growth across commercial robotics markets, supported by its comprehensive product portfolio, global deployment capabilities and long-term investment in embodied intelligence technologies.

Global Market Leadership: Four No.1 Positions Across Commercial Service Robotics

Frost & Sullivan's report describes a global commercial service robot market in the midst of rapid expansion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37% between 2021 and 2025, and a projected CAGR of 31.2% through 2030.

Chinese companies have become major players in this global market. In 2025, the top five commercial service robotics companies worldwide were all from China, collectively accounting for more than half of the global market.

Leading Global Commercial Service Robotics in Revenue and Shipment Volume

According to Frost & Sullivan, Pudu Robotics ranks No.1 globally in both commercial service robot revenue and shipment volume, with approximately 25% revenue market share and 23% shipment market share.

Since entering the market with service delivery robots in 2016, Pudu has continuously expanded its product portfolio and application scenarios. Today, the company has developed a comprehensive robotics portfolio covering service delivery robots, commercial cleaning robots, industrial delivery robots, and general embodied intelligence robots.

This full-category strategy has enabled Pudu to build not only significant deployment scale, but also strong capabilities in high-value commercial applications and enterprise deployments.

Leading Overseas Market Share Among Chinese Commercial Service Robotics Companies

International expansion has been a key driver of Pudu's growth. Frost & Sullivan's report shows that China's commercial service robotics export market nearly tripled between 2021 and 2025, with overseas shipments expected to reach nearly 280,000 units by 2030. Within this growing market, Pudu Robotics ranked No.1 among Chinese commercial service robotics companies by overseas market share, accounting for approximately 44% of the market.

Pudu's international growth has been driven by a long-term "Glocal" strategy that combines global product innovation with localized operations, service capabilities, and ecosystem partnerships. Today, Pudu robots have been deployed across over 85 countries and regions, serving more than 50,000 end customers worldwide and entering 40 international hub airports.

The company has also achieved strong adoption in high-standard markets. Approximately 60% of PUDU CC1 series cleaning robot shipments are deployed in Europe and North America, while Pudu's revenue in the Americas market increased by 285% year over year.

Frost & Sullivan highlighted that future competitiveness in commercial robotics will increasingly depend on not only technology capabilities, but also global brand influence, localized service networks, and ecosystem development.

Extending Leadership in Commercial Cleaning Robotics

Pudu Robotics also ranked No.1 globally in commercial cleaning robotics revenue, with approximately 29% market share, according to Frost & Sullivan.

The company's commercial cleaning portfolio is evolving toward the AI-native era through its Magic Cleaning AI Agent system, which integrates artificial intelligence, robotic hardware and real-world operational data to continuously improve cleaning performance.

Pudu has built a comprehensive cleaning robotics portfolio covering different operational environments, including the PUDU CC1 series AI all-in-one cleaning robots, PUDU MT1 series AI dry cleaning robots, PUDU BG1 series AI-native large-scale scrubber robots and PUDU SH1 smart upright scrubber.

The portfolio supports a wide range of applications, including offices, shopping malls, airports, factories and healthcare facilities, enabling flexible deployment from hundreds to tens of thousands of square meters.

Frost & Sullivan: Commercial Service Robotics as the Primary Pathway for Embodied AI

Frost & Sullivan's report identifies commercial service robotics as one of the most practical pathways for embodied AI commercialization.

As AI moves from digital environments into the physical world, robots are becoming a key interface between intelligent systems and real-world operations. However, large-scale commercialization requires overcoming challenges including real-world data collection, engineering complexity, manufacturing capabilities and global deployment.

Frost & Sullivan identifies commercial service robotics as one of the most promising sectors for early, large-scale adoption of embodied AI, as robots operate in highly repeatable scenarios, generate valuable real-world data, rely on mature hardware platforms, and can be more easily scaled across industries and regions than other robotics applications.

Pudu Robotics has built these capabilities through years of commercial deployment. Since launching its first delivery robots in 2016, Pudu has expanded into multiple robotics categories and accumulated large-scale commercial deployment experience across restaurants, retail, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics and transportation. This cross-category and cross-market experience provides the foundation for delivering standardized robotics solutions that can be replicated globally.

A New Paradigm: Pudu defines the Infrastructure of the Embodied AI Era

Frost & Sullivan highlights that the robotics industry is shifting from a "one robot, one brain" model toward "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments," where a unified intelligence system can support multiple robotic forms. Companies with integrated capabilities spanning robot body, models, software platforms and ecosystem development will be better positioned to establish long-term advantages.

Pudu Robotics is advancing this vision through its "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" technology architecture and Physical Agent architecture, which integrates three layers: the embodiment layer, system layer and skill layer. This architecture represents Pudu's transition from a commercial service robotics leader toward a broader embodied intelligence robotics company.

Frost & Sullivan forecasts that the global robotics industry could grow into a trillion-dollar market by 2030, with robots becoming essential infrastructure across enterprise operations, urban services, industrial production and everyday environments.

With more than 130,000 robots shipped globally, operations spanning 85 countries and regions, and a full portfolio covering delivery, cleaning, industrial and embodied intelligence robotics, Pudu Robotics is positioned to contribute to this next stage of robotics development.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the commercial service robotics sector, is dedicated to empowering easier work and better lives through AI and robotics, with a vision of building a global intelligent robotics infrastructure that serves 10 billion people worldwide.

Pudu Robotics has developed key core technologies and components, including robotic joint modules and motion controllers, and has filed more than 1,900 patent applications worldwide. Built on three core technologies—Embodied Navigation, Embodied Manipulation, and Embodied Interaction—Pudu Robotics has pioneered an "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" architecture, establishing a comprehensive product portfolio that includes specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots.

Currently, Pudu offers four major product lines: service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery and general embodied AI. Its solutions are widely deployed across industries such as retail, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate and property services, healthcare, entertainment and sport, education, and public services.

To date, Pudu Robotics has shipped over 130,000 units globally, with a presence in more than 85 countries and regions.

SOURCE Pudu Robotics