Q101 Foundation to Airdrop Q101 Tokens to Eligible Mynd.ai Shareholders

SEATTLE, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced earlier, the Q101 Foundation ("the Foundation") strikes a strategic partnership with Mynd.ai (NYSE American: MYND), a global leader in classroom technology. In appreciation of the continual support from Mynd.ai and to encourage learning as a lifelong journey, the Foundation will airdrop certain amount of Open Quest Academy ("Open-Q") educational ecosystem's utility token – Q101 to Mynd.ai shareholders who choose to participate in learning on the platform.

Shareholders holding every 10 American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Mynd.ai between Dec 24 and Dec 31, 2025 (both dates inclusive) will be qualified to receive 1 Q101 token to encourage learnings on the platform. Shareholders who elect to participate are invited to visit the Foundation's dedicated website at: q101.org for detailed instructions.

The Foundation is a key ecosystem enabler and governance participant of the Open-Q educational ecosystem. Open-Q is committed to building an AI-driven, globally co-created and shared, decentralized educational ecosystem. Its mission is to leverage technology to break down educational barriers, allowing learners and educators worldwide to collectively own the value they create.

With the impending rollout of this strategic partnership with Mynd.ai, Open-Q is expected to achieve accelerated user growth in North America. Through the airdrop initiative, the Foundation believes the Open-Q ecosystem will attract broader attention and support from international stakeholders dedicated to advancing global education equity. Looking ahead, the Foundation may, from time to time, consider conducting similar airdrops to other communities to further expand the global reach and influence of Open-Q in the area of education.

