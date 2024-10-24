QBE Announces Strategic Partnership to Bolster its Risk Engineering Capabilities in Greater China

New partnership is with Taiwan -headquartered Eos Rhea Metis ("ERM"), a network of experts specialising in enterprise and engineering risk management.

-headquartered Eos Metis ("ERM"), a network of experts specialising in enterprise and engineering risk management. By leveraging ERM's extensive network across Mainland China, Hong Kong , Taiwan , and Southeast Asia , the partnership will provide QBE and its customers with complementary expert insights and specialised knowledge in support of engineering and property underwriting, enhanced risk assessment processes and wider market access.

TAIPEI, HONG KONG and MACAU, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE today announced a strategic partnership with Eos Rhea Metis ("ERM") to enhance its risk engineering services for corporate clients in Taiwan and across Asia. This collaboration underscores QBE's commitment to delivering cutting-edge risk management solutions, particularly in property and engineering underwriting.

ERM brings specialised expertise in risk assessment across various industries. By collaborating with ERM, QBE will expand its risk engineering capabilities by gaining access to leading risk engineering experts, and advanced techniques and frameworks that will bolster risk identification, assessment and mitigation processes. ERM's broad sector experience also provides valuable industry insights, benchmarking and best practices, all of which will help QBE and its customers anticipate emerging risks and adapt strategies to stay ahead of market needs.

Additionally, ERM's risk mitigation expertise will refine QBE's existing strategies by introducing innovative control measures, monitoring tools, and technologies – further bolstering QBE's ability to manage risks effectively and efficiently with its customers. The ERM partnership will also facilitate knowledge transfer and training in the form of workshops, programmes and joint projects. All of which will result in even more precise underwriting, controlled risk exposure, and enhanced client servicing.

Lei Yu, CEO for North Asia and Regional Head of Distribution at QBE Asia, said, "As the insurance industry continues to grow in Asia, QBE remains committed to delivering best-in-class service while supporting our clients' evolving needs. We are simplifying how corporate and specialty clients assess and manage risks by partnering with a robust network of experts such as Eos Rhea Metis, who are a leader in the field in their own right with a team covering a wide array of risk types. The challenges that our clients face are unique and complex, so it is essential for them to have access to streamlined and efficient underwriting as part of QBE's competitive offering."

Daniel Yao, Principal at Eos Rhea Metis, said, "Our team of experts will provide top-tier insights and strategies to QBE towards enhancing risk management and engineering services for its clients and business partners that are grounded in our respective strengths and domain expertise. We are proud to partner with QBE as this collaboration is expected to bolster the business resilience of our mutual clients."

About Eos Rhea Metis

Eos Rhea Metis, Ltd. (ERM), a network of experts for enterprise and engineering risk management, works with exceptionally skilled professionals to provide premium risk management services customisable across industries to guard confidentially and exclusively the interests of its clients. Its task forces, varying in sizes and subject expertise, are dynamically structured to provide technological excellence and address any raised concerns. ERM's All-Risk Management, an innovative management system seamlessly fusing risks management, contingency management, crisis management and business continuity management, offers an ultimate solution for business resilience. ERM's mission is to enhance clients' business resilience for sustainability.

About QBE Hong Kong

QBE Hong Kong is part of QBE Insurance Group and has been serving Hong Kong for more than a century. Today, QBE Hong Kong operations include QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Limited and QBE Mortgage Insurance (Asia) Limited. As a leading general insurer, QBE Hong Kong provides a comprehensive range of non-life insurance solutions for both business and personal customers. QBE Hong Kong operates through an extensive network of professional insurance agents and brokers.

