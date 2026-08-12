SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Qianhai is rolling out a major visual showcasing its latest achievements in regional integration and economic openness. Adorned with APEC-themed installations along major thoroughfares, promotional videos across flagship commercial centers, and multilingual road signs in Chinese, English, and Korean, Qianhai has introduced its new official slogan: "Qianhai, Pulse with the World".

Pulse with the World: Enhanced Infrastructure and Soft Connectivity

Located at the heart of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area's (GBA) "Golden Inner Bay," Qianhai leverages a multi-modal transport network spanning sea, land, air, and rail.

To foster an international living environment, Qianhai has established four internationalized neighborhoods, nine international schools, and 11 international medical institutions. Cross-border payment services have also been expanded to streamline daily transactions for Hong Kong and overseas residents.

To attract young talent, Qianhai offers 1,000 jobs, 800 internships, and 500 move-in ready youth apartments annually for Hong Kong and Macao youth, significantly lowering the threshold for cross-border career development. Meanwhile, "Qianhai Block V", a landmark hub for international talent and innovation, delivers one-stop services ranging from policy consultation and venture capital matching to employment support.

Connecting Markets: Trade Innovation and Global Outreach

Following the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China's rollout of 18 measures, Qianhai's foreign trade momentum has picked up significant speed:

Cross-Border Logistics Breakthroughs: Qianhai launched the GBA's first "TIR International Road Transport + Bonded" operation alongside its inaugural Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) road transport service, creating direct logistics expressways connecting the GBA with Central and Southeast Asia.

Qianhai launched the GBA's first "TIR International Road Transport + Bonded" operation alongside its inaugural Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) road transport service, creating direct logistics expressways connecting the GBA with Central and Southeast Asia. New Trade Models: Cross-border e-commerce has adopted the "1210" export model, enabling overseas-procured goods and domestic exports to be consolidated within the same warehouse. The bonded maintenance sector is also expanding, with Lufthansa Technik becoming Qianhai's first bonded maintenance pilot enterprise outside the Comprehensive Bonded Zone, joined by key projects from CRRC Tianjin and Foxconn.

Cross-border e-commerce has adopted the "1210" export model, enabling overseas-procured goods and domestic exports to be consolidated within the same warehouse. The bonded maintenance sector is also expanding, with Lufthansa Technik becoming Qianhai's first bonded maintenance pilot enterprise outside the Comprehensive Bonded Zone, joined by key projects from CRRC Tianjin and Foxconn. Global Expansion Platform: Qianhai e-Station established by the Commerce Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality and the Qianhai Authority, has served over 1,800 enterprises, facilitated 214 overseas investment projects, and partnered with 55 overseas industrial parks across 32 countries. Notable success stories include securing over US$70 million in export credit insurance for action camera maker Insta360 and supporting RWD Life Science in establishing its Dutch subsidiary.

Connecting Culture: World-Class Cultural and Tourism Landmarks

Qianhai is rapidly transforming into a global tourism destination, with slogan like "A trip to Shenzhen is incomplete without visiting Qianhai" gaining popularity among travelers.

A series of flagship cultural landmarks are set to open:

2025 Openings: Qianhai Snow World (the world's largest indoor ski resort), "E yes of the GB A " (the world's largest physical bookstore), and the Happy Theater (China's largest outdoor water stage).

Qianhai Snow World (the world's largest indoor ski resort), yes of the GB (the world's largest physical bookstore), and the Happy Theater (China's largest outdoor water stage). In 2026, The Qianhai Museum and Qianhai Waves are slated to announce opening dates, further expanding the zone's cultural footprint.

As the APEC meetings approach, Qianhai will continue to translate its achievements in institutional innovation, industrial development, and urban construction into concrete actions to serve international events, welcoming global guests with a more open attitude and helping Shenzhen showcase its urban charm and development opportunities.

SOURCE QIANHAI INTERNATIONAL LIAISON SERVICES AND INVESTMENT CO., LTD