QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025

Asia's Best Universities Revealed

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the 16th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Asia, featuring 984 universities across 25 higher education systems.

Peking University retains the top spot, The University of Hong Kong the second, with the National University of Singapore confirmed in third.

India is the most represented country, with 193 ranked universities, followed by Mainland China (135) and Japan (115).

Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, said: "This ranking features a record number of Asian universities. It reflects a flourishing and intensely competitive higher education ecosystem while providing insights for students and policymakers."

2025 2024

1 1 Peking University Mainland China 2 2 The University of Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR 3 3 National University of Singapore Singapore 4 4 Nanyang Technological University Singapore 5 7 Fudan University Mainland China 6 10 The Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR 7 4 Tsinghua University Mainland China 8 6 Zhejiang University Mainland China 9 8 Yonsei University South Korea 10 17 City University of Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR 11 15 HKUST Hong Kong SAR 12 11 Universiti Malaya Malaysia 13 9 Korea University South Korea 14 11 Shanghai Jiao Tong University Mainland China 15 13 KAIST South Korea 16 19 Sungkyunkwan University South Korea 17 23 The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Hong Kong SAR 18 16 Seoul National University South Korea 19 26 Hanyang University South Korea 20 25 Universiti Putra Malaysia Malaysia

Overview

Mainland China leads Asian higher education with the most top-10 universities. Fudan University climbs into the top-5.

leads Asian higher education with the most top-10 universities. Fudan University climbs into the top-5. India excels in research productivity. IIT Delhi now ranks 44th, surpassing IIT Bombay, which slips to 48th.

excels in research productivity. IIT Delhi now ranks 44th, surpassing IIT Bombay, which slips to 48th. Indonesia achieves the greatest growth, adding 30 new universities. Universitas Indonesia climbs to 46 th .

achieves the greatest growth, adding 30 new universities. Universitas Indonesia climbs to 46 . Hong Kong SAR sees a 45% improvement rate, with gains in resources , productivity and international students .

sees a 45% improvement rate, with gains in , and . Malaysian research shines. Thirty-two of its 38 previously ranked universities climb the table in Citations per Paper .

research shines. Thirty-two of its 38 previously ranked universities climb the table in . Philippine academic reputation rises, with 15 of 16 previously ranked universities improving in this indicator. University of the Philippines ranks highest at 86 th .

rises, with 15 of 16 previously ranked universities improving in this indicator. ranks highest at 86 . Singapore is Asia's most concentrated hub of higher education excellence. It produces exceptional research with three universities among the top-10 in Citations per Paper .

is most concentrated hub of higher education excellence. It produces exceptional research with three universities among the top-10 in . Six South Korean universities are among the region's top 20, more than any other country/territory.

universities are among the region's top 20, more than any other country/territory. Thailand improves in research. Chulalongkorn University retains the highest rank, placing 47 th .

improves in research. retains the highest rank, placing 47 . Japan's premier university, The University of Tokyo , remains Asia's most well-regarded among international academics and employers.

Methodology

