Quaker Invites Malaysians to Embrace Healthier Living with Its Jom Quaker Fit Campaign

Quaker empowers Malaysians to embrace healthier lifestyle through a unique blend of fitness and nutrition with the 30-Day Recipe Guide and 30-Day Challenge.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker, the world's no.1 oats brand[1] is proud to announce the launch of its Jom Quaker Fit campaign, designed to encourage Malaysians to embark on a journey of self-care and self-improvement by managing their weight through proper diet and a healthier lifestyle. To empower Malaysians on this journey, Quaker has developed a 30-Day Recipe Guide to help Malaysians explore healthier and yummy full meal recipes with oats as well as partnered with four social media influencers to make healthy eating and staying active fun through the Jom Quaker Fit 30-Day Challenge.

Co-created by fitness and nutrition-focused content creators, the Jom Quaker Fit 30-Day Challenge offers participants a structured yet adaptable program to help manage their weight. The challenge features weekly bucket goals encompassing various aspects of healthy living practices, from exercise routines such as 20 minutes of daily physical activities, to mindful eating habits like incorporating more fibre into main meals. As the challenge progresses, the milestones will gradually increase in difficulty to promote consistency, build healthier habits, and support effective weight management.

Participants can easily monitor their weight management journey by using Instagram Story templates created by Quaker for weekly check-ins. These templates serve as a fun and interactive way to track progress, share achievements, and engage with others participating in the challenge.

Aditya Ahuja, Commercial Head of PepsiCo Malaysia said, "A healthy lifestyle does not have to be an unhappy lifestyle. As a brand committed to promoting health and wellness, Quaker is thrilled to introduce the Jom Quaker Fit campaign anchored around the 30-Day Challenge and 30-Day Recipe Guide. We designed the program to focus on small, manageable changes that can make a big impact over time.

He added, "We have also introduced the Instagram Story check-in templates to foster a sense of community, allowing participants to encourage each other and celebrate each milestone together. By sharing their experiences, they not only stay motivated but also contribute to building a supportive network that inspires everyone to keep going and reach their healthy weight goals. Through this campaign, we aim to inspire more Malaysians to discover enjoyable ways to Get Quaker Fit together with a proper diet and healthier lifestyle with 7 times more fibre."

Dr.Kit (Phanvijhitsiri), Research & Development Life Sciences Manager of PepsiCo Asia said "Embracing a healthier lifestyle doesn't always require drastic changes. It's about incorporating manageable habits into your daily routine. Just dedicating 20 minutes to physical activity every day and including at least 75g of oats in one of your main meals daily can kickstart your journey towards wellness. These small steps, when consistently taken, can help you to maintain a healthy weight and can also lead to significant improvements in your overall health and well-being. We believe anyone can work towards a healthier lifestyle, no matter where they are starting from."

To further motivate Malaysians to take on this journey, Quaker will be selecting one winner who has demonstrated the most significant transformation after completing the Jom Quaker Fit 30-Day Challenge. The grand prize includes a comprehensive RM1,600 full body check-up, a RM5,000 travel voucher, and a month's supply of Quaker products valued at RM268. Below is the contest mechanics:

Complete all four weeks of the weekly check-ins using the "Add yours" template provided by Quaker. Include at least one Quaker product in each week's photos. Creatively showcase the biggest difference on your scale and your mood. Tag @quakeroats_malaysia in each weekly check-in Instagram story post. (Make sure your profile is public) Quaker will select the participant who has the most significant and inspiring transformation. Winner will be announced on Quaker Malaysia's Instagram. Terms & conditions apply.

In conjunction with Nutrition Month Malaysia from 22nd to 26th May 2024, Quaker will also be hosting an activation at Pavilion Bukit Jalil to further support Malaysians on their weight management journey to become healthier. During the event, visitors can expect to engage with nutritionists, receive tips on incorporating oats into their meals, and discover new ways to stay physically active.

To learn more about the Jom Quaker Fit Campaign or take part in the Jom Quaker Fit 30-Day Challenge please visit Quaker on Facebook and Instagram.

About Quaker

For more than 140 years, Quaker has been one of the most loved & trusted brands, providing oats to the world. Oats work hard for the body to provide goodness in every bowl. One simple grain can create a lot of good differences that are also great tasting.

