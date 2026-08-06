Quant Hedge Fund Alpha2Fund Announces 100 Million Yuan Proprietary Investment as 25 Hedge Funds Join July Self-Investment Wave

BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ningbo Alpha2Fund Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) — a well‑known quantitative private fund manager (hereafter referred to as Alpha2Fund) announced on July 19 that based on its confidence in the long-term development of China's capital market, it will invest 100 million yuan (approximately US$14 million) of its own capital into its private securities fund products within the coming week, pledging to "share both risks and returns" alongside its investors.

According to public information, Alpha2Fund, founded in August 2015, is a quantitative hedge fund firm registered with the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) and headquartered in Beijing. Guided by its core values of "Research-Driven, Excellence-Oriented," the firm leverages big data and algorithmic technologies to uncover deep market patterns and to build quantitative hedge fund models designed to deliver stable, long-term performance across market cycles. As of July 2026, Alpha2Fund manages assets exceeding RMB 55 billion and has received multiple Golden Bull Awards, a prestigious recognition in China's private fund industry.

Alpha2Fund is far from alone. Industry data shows that 25 private fund firms have announced proprietary investments of their own products since the start of July, with total commitments exceeding 1.4 billion yuan. The wave began with X-Square Investment and Shiva Fund (along with its manager Liang Hong), pledging 10 million yuan and 42 million yuan, respectively. On July 19, another quant giant, Lingjun Investment, followed with a 200‑million‑yuan proprietary buy‑in. The wave peaked on July 20, when Longqi Scientific Investment set the month's single‑largest record with a 280‑million‑yuan commitment, joined on the same day by Youmeili Fund, QianYan Fund, Aquajade Fund, Mengxi Investment, and several others.

Market observers view the flurry of proprietary buying as a dual signal: a vote of confidence in managers' own strategies and a tangible gesture to align interests with jittery investors amid portfolio drawdowns and heightened redemption concerns. Behind the trend, they say, lies both a forward‑looking strategic allocation—based on reasonable valuations in a long‑term positive macroeconomic outlook—and a tactical move to shore up investor sentiment and curb irrational redemptions during volatile periods.

SOURCE Ningbo Alpha2Fund Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership)