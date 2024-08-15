Questex's IHIF Asia 2024 Announces Headline Speakers, DBS Bank Ltd and Future Proof Lab to Share Insights with the Hospitality Investment Community

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Questex's International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) Asia today announces the event's headline speakers. IHIF Asia takes place from 9 to 11 September 2024 at the Regent Hong Kong. Register here.

The Opening Keynote will be presented by Taimur Baig, Managing Director and Chief Economist, DBS Bank Ltd who will share insights into global economic trends and the impact on the hospitality sector. "I look forward to attending IHIF Asia to share insights on the global economic and markets outlook, including risks and opportunities in tech, property, green transition, and trade," said Baig.

The Closing Futurist Speaker is Diana Wu David, CEO of Future Proof Lab, who will close the event with a visionary perspective on the evolving paradigms shaping the competitive landscape for businesses and investors.

IHIF Asia brings together influential figures in the hospitality investment community, including high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), family offices, sovereign wealth funds, private equity groups, global hotel brands, forward-thinking operators, and leading developers.

Key Participants and Sponsors: The inaugural event is set to be a landmark gathering for the hospitality investment community, offering unparalleled opportunities to connect with top investors and industry leaders. With speakers from renowned organizations such as Accor, Hilton, CBRE, and NOBU Hospitality, the event promises to deliver valuable insights and numerous opportunities for exclusive content and networking.

The event will also feature participation from leading investors including BlackRock, Invesco, Starwood Capital, SC Capital, The Oberoi Group, Langham Hospitality Group, OUE Limited, and Swire Hotels.

Registration is now open. Secure your pass today to join the forefront of hospitality investment. For more details and to register, please visit IHIF Asia Website.

