Radisson Hotel Group launches global long-stay proposition to accelerate growth in fast-growing extended-stay segment

BRUSSELS, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new proposition positions Radisson Hotel Group at the forefront of one of the hospitality industry's fastest-growing segments, offering a dedicated B2B solution for long-stay bookings through corporate and partner channels, with a focus on simplified booking, structured pricing, and consistent guest experience.

Radisson Hotel Group today announced the launch of Long Stays by Radisson Hotels, a new global proposition designed to capture growing demand for extended-stay travel, while strengthening the Group's commercial offering for corporate partners.

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Bringing together participating hotels with apartment units across the Group's portfolio, the initiative introduces a more unified and seamless approach to long stays – ensuring consistency in service, comfort, and flexibility for guests, while supporting corporate partners with simplified access to extended-stay solutions. The offering introduces a structured yet flexible framework that makes long stay bookings easier to buy, manage, and experience.

Designed primarily for B2B partners – including relocation companies, travel management companies, and corporate travel buyers – the proposition enables access to dedicated long stay rates, standardized booking conditions, and aligned commission structures across participating hotels, removing the need to negotiate individual agreements.

At the same time, guests benefit from a tailored extended stay journey, including dedicated hotel contacts, personalized pre-arrival planning, and amenities designed specifically for longer stays. Importantly, the approach supports a seamless guest journey through both negotiated corporate agreements and long stay bookings, ensuring that travelers receive a consistent experience regardless of how their stay is sourced. By aligning commercial and operational elements, Radisson Hotel Group strengthens its ability to deliver on guest expectations across brands and markets.

The launch responds to changing travel patterns, with companies increasingly requiring flexible accommodation for international assignments, infrastructure projects, consulting engagements, healthcare placements and workforce mobility. As demand shifts beyond traditional transient travel, the Group is investing in solutions that enhance the guest journey, while helping partners secure higher-value bookings with greater efficiency.

Long Stays by Radisson Hotels gives our partners a simpler and more competitive way to access this growing market," said Gianni Di Fede, Chief Commercial Officer at Radisson Hotel Group. "By combining structured commercial terms with a consistent guest experience, we're making it easier to win and service long-stay business at scale, while strengthening customer loyalty."

Structured commercial model for long-stay business

At the core of the proposition is a dedicated commercial model featuring tiered pricing based on length of stay, with defined conditions and partner-friendly commission structures. This supports faster response times and greater transparency for booking agents and corporate clients. The offer reinforces its value through Radisson Rewards, where eligible bookers and planners benefit from an additional 20% points incentive on long stay bookings, strengthening loyalty and engagement within the segment.

The offer integrates with existing distribution channels, including GDS and corporate agreements, allowing partners to book through established procurement and travel management processes without additional complexity.

Delivering a consistent extended-stay experience

In addition to commercial enhancements, Long Stays by Radisson Hotels focuses on elevating the guest experience for longer stays. Participating hotels provide personalized pre-arrival planning, dedicated contacts, flexible housekeeping services, and in-room solutions designed for extended use.

These elements create a consistent, home-like environment that supports feeling at ease, productivity, and flexibility throughout the guest journey.

Supporting growth in key markets

The initiative is supported by strong extended-stay demand in major global markets across EMEA and APAC, including Dubai, Riyadh, Zurich, and Amsterdam. By increasing length of stay and improving conversion for long-term bookings, the proposition supports revenue optimization and stronger partner relationships.

The program is now available for participating hotels across the Radisson Hotel Group portfolio. Visit our website here for more information.

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Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 29 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

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SOURCE Radisson Hotel Group