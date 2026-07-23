Radisson Resort Layan Phuket opens on Phuket's peaceful Northwest coast

BRUSSELS and PHUKET, Thailand, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled between the pristine shores of Layan Beach and the protected landscapes of Sirinat National Park, Radisson Resort Layan Phuket welcomes guests to experience one of Phuket's most peaceful coastal destinations. The contemporary 300-room resort strengthens Radisson Hotel Group's growing presence in Thailand, combining modern tropical design, diverse lifestyle experiences and authentic Thai hospitality with effortless access to the island's beaches, nature and vibrant lifestyle attractions.

Location

Radisson Resort Layan Phuket_Deluxe Room Radisson Resort Layan Phuket_River Pool Aerial

Located in Phuket's exclusive Layan Beach area, the resort offers guests the perfect balance between secluded island tranquillity and convenient access to many of the destination's most sought-after attractions. Laguna Phuket, Boat Avenue, Porto de Phuket, championship golf courses and stylish beach clubs are all within a 15 minutes drive, while Phuket International Airport is approximately 30 minutes away, making the resort an ideal base for both domestic and international travellers.

"Thailand continues to be one of Radisson Hotel Group's most important strategic markets, and Phuket remains one of Asia's most recognised leisure destinations. The opening of Radisson Resort Layan Phuket further strengthens our resort portfolio in Southeast Asia Pacific, offering guests a contemporary tropical retreat in one of the island's most desirable locations. We are delighted to continue expanding in destinations that combine natural beauty with authentic local experiences," said Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa & Southeast Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

Accommodation

Inspired by contemporary tropical living, Radisson Resort Layan Phuket has been thoughtfully designed to embrace its natural surroundings through open spaces, lush landscaping and a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living. Warm earth tones, abundant natural light and modern interiors create a relaxed atmosphere that reflects Phuket's laid-back coastal lifestyle.

The resort features 300 guestrooms and suites across a variety of accommodation categories, including spacious family suites and two-bedroom suites designed for longer stays. Private balconies, premium bedding, smart televisions, high-speed Wi-Fi and generous living spaces ensure a comfortable stay for couples, families and groups alike.

Dining and Bars

Dining experiences celebrate both local flavours and international favourites across three distinctive venues.

The Taste Restaurant showcases authentic Southeast Asian cuisine, bringing together aromatic herbs, bold spices and comforting regional dishes in a vibrant all-day dining setting.

At Mangrove Bar & Restaurant, guests can enjoy freshly caught seafood, grilled specialties and handcrafted cocktails overlooking the resort's tropical surroundings, creating a relaxed atmosphere from day through sunset.

For lighter refreshments throughout the day, Aroonsawat Café offers premium coffee and tea, proudly serves Starbucks® beverages, alongside freshly baked pastries, sandwiches and convenient grab-and-go options.

Wellness & Leisure

Designed around wellbeing and relaxation, the resort offers a range of facilities for guests seeking both active and restorative experiences.

The Malai Spa provides a peaceful space inspired by traditional Thai wellness, offering signature massages and aromatherapy treatments. Guests can also maintain their fitness routines in the fully equipped 24-hour fitness centre, complete with dedicated yoga facilities and modern cardio and strength-training equipment.

Three outdoor swimming pools surrounded by tropical gardens provide dedicated spaces for families, leisure travellers and those simply looking to relax beneath the Phuket sunshine.

Meetings & Events

Complementing its leisure offering, Radisson Resort Layan Phuket also provides flexible venues for meetings, conferences, incentive groups and private celebrations.

The resort features four contemporary meeting rooms, Karon, Kata, Patong and Layan, together with a ballroom spanning approximately 324 square metres. Equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, LED screens and modern audiovisual technology, the venues accommodate a variety of event formats, from executive meetings and workshops to banquets and social occasions.

The Destination

Guests are perfectly positioned to discover Phuket's quieter, more authentic side. Relax on the unspoilt sands of Layan Beach, explore the protected coastal landscapes of Sirinat National Park or spend the day enjoying the golf courses, restaurants and boutiques of nearby Laguna Phuket.

Beyond the resort, visitors can uncover Phuket's rich cultural heritage in Old Phuket Town, visit the historic Wat Phra Thong temple, experience authentic local life in Bang Rong Community or discover hidden coastal gems including Banana Beach and Leam Son Beach. Vibrant local markets, waterfront cafés and traditional Thai cuisine complete the island experience.

"We are delighted to welcome guests to Radisson Resort Layan Phuket. Every aspect of the resort has been designed to create a welcoming island retreat where contemporary comfort, thoughtful service and the natural beauty of Phuket come together. Whether guests are seeking a family holiday, a romantic escape or a longer tropical getaway, we look forward to creating memorable experiences that reflect the warmth of Thai hospitality," said Nanthaphat Santisaksakul, General Manager, Radisson Resort Layan Phuket.

For bookings and hotel details, visit Radisson Resort Layan Phuket on RadissonHotels.com.

Download high-resolution images of Radisson Resort Layan Phuket

FACT BOX

Field Details Hotel name Radisson Resort Layan Phuket Brand Radisson, part of Radisson Hotel Group Opening date July 2026 Address 48 Moo 6, Cherngtalay Sub-District, Talang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand Location Beside Layan Beach and Sirinat National Park. Close to Laguna Phuket, Boat Avenue, Porto

de Phuket and Phuket International Airport. Nearest airport(s) Phuket International Airport, approximately 30 minutes by car Category Upscale tropical resort Rooms 300 guestrooms and suites, including Family Suites and Two-Bedroom Suites, many with

private balconies overlooking the resort or pool areas. Dining & Bars The Taste Restaurant • Mangrove Bar & Restaurant • Aroonsawat Café Wellness & Leisure Malai Spa • Three outdoor swimming pools • 24-hour fitness centre • Yoga room Meetings Four meeting rooms and a 324 sqm ballroom with modern audiovisual technology Best for Leisure • Families • Couples • Long Stays • Meetings & Events Key features Layan Beach location • Sirinat National Park • Three swimming pools • Contemporary tropical

design • Family-friendly resort Booking URL Radisson Resort Layan Phuket on RadissonHotels.com Media assets Download high-resolution images of Radisson Resort Layan Phuket

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating across EMEA and APAC with more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in over 100 countries.

Guided by its brand promise, Every Moment Matters, the Group brings its signature Yes I Can! service ethos to every guest experience.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson—brought together under the commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 29 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

For more information, visit Radisson Hotel Group on RadissonHotels.com. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

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ABOUT RADISSON

Radisson is Radisson Hotel Group's upscale hotel brand that offers Scandinavian-inspired hospitality that enables guests to find more harmony in their travel experience. With natural surroundings and unexpected delights, Radisson inspires the art of being in the moment, helping guests to find the right balance for their stay, switch off and relax. Radisson hotels can be found in leisure destinations, suburban and city settings, and near airports across EMEA and APAC. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson operates under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit Radisson on RadissonHotels.com. Or connect with Radisson on:

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SOURCE Radisson Hotel Group