Radisson Hotel Group signs Radisson RED Hotel Queenstown, New Zealand

BRUSSELS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group has signed the Radisson RED Hotel Queenstown, a new-built lifestyle hotel set to open in early 2028. The move amplifies the brand's footprint in New Zealand and follows the momentum of the upcoming Radisson RED Auckland opening.

Radisson RED Queenstown exterior render Radisson RED Queenstown lobby render

Radisson RED Hotel Queenstown will feature 221 rooms, including four deluxe rooms and five suites. A lively all-day dining restaurant and bar will anchor the social scene. An additional rooftop bar with a large terrace will take in golden-hour mountain views. Two flexible meeting rooms will support intimate events and creative sessions, and a modern gym will round out the essentials.

The hotel is situated a seven-minute walk from the centre of Queenstown, within an emerging precinct that is adding new retail, a supermarket, and dining concepts tailored for a modern tourism market. Guests will look out toward Coronet Peak, the surrounding ranges, and Lake Wakatipu, with the location set to benefit from plans to evolve the adjoining recreation reserve into a community park that serves residents and visitors. Coronet Peak's ski lift is a fifteen-minute drive from the site, keeping winter access easy and summer trailheads close.

Queenstown is New Zealand's four-season adventure capital, with skiing at Coronet Peak and The Remarkables, lakefront trails and biking, and easy access to the Gibbston Valley wineries, all wrapped in a lively dining and arts scene. Queenstown Airport lies 16 minutes from the site with direct services from Australia's major east-coast gateways and frequent domestic links.

The developer of the project is Redwood Group, which has developed numerous successful projects across the Queenstown region. Tony Gapes, owner of Redwood, said, "We're delighted to be partnering with Radisson Hotel Group to bring Radisson RED to Queenstown. The brand's energy, design-led style, and understated luxury feel perfectly matched to the spirit of the region. This is an exciting project for Queenstown, and we're proud to continue to deliver developments that add long-term value to the region."

"Australasia is primed for high‑performing lifestyle hotels, and Queenstown is an ideal stage for Radisson RED," said Lachlan Hoswell, Managing Director, Australasia, Radisson Hotel Group. "Owners choose RED for its guest appeal and for the strength of our commercial engine. Nearly one in two bookings are generated by our system, and with The Club by Radisson Hotel Group, Pulse by RHG, and our EMMA technology platform, we convert revenue efficiently and control costs to drive stronger GOP. We're excited to work with local partners such as Tony Gapes at Redwood and Ash Hira at Bayleys, who was instrumental in facilitating this transaction, and look forward to collaborating with Bayleys and other partners on elevating the hotel offerings across New Zealand and Australia."

Nearly one booking out of two is generated by Radisson Hotel Group's commercial engine. The Club by RHG is a global revenue community that supports 340+ hotels, bringing market expertise and practical models that uncover new business. Pulse by RHG gives teams live, cross-source performance insight to steer pricing and mix. On the cost side, EMMA, the Group's centralized cloud platform, integrates key hotel systems, while Radisson Operations powered by Hotelkit, EMMA Material Management, and partners such as Kitchen Cut help reduce waste, standardize workflows, and protect margins.

Radisson Rewards now counts more than 25 million members across EMEA and APAC, Members access benefits from day one, can blend cash and points flexibly, and planners and bookers earn on professional and personal travel. The program's ease of use helps shift share into the Group's direct channels and into partner hotels across the region.

Radisson RED Hotel Queenstown follows the Group's upcoming opening in Auckland, extending the Radisson RED brand across two of New Zealand's most compelling leisure and urban destinations. Across Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group is advancing a balanced growth strategy, scaling premium, lifestyle, and midscale brands in gateway cities, resort markets, and high-potential secondary hubs. Momentum is already building with the recent opening of Park Inn by Radisson Melbourne Carlton and the opening of Radisson Blu Mirage Resort Fiji, scheduled for 2027. A strong pipeline of additional signings and openings planned from 2026 to 2028 will further strengthen the Group's footprint across the region.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, counting more than 25 million members.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

ABOUT RADISSON RED

Radisson RED is an upper upscale hotel brand that presents a playful twist on the conventional. The brand injects new life into hospitality through informal services, a vibrant social scene, and stylish public spaces with standout design. Radisson RED hotels are designed to meet the needs of guests by giving them endless opportunities to tune in and out, switching effortlessly between business and pleasure.

Radisson RED is part of the Radisson family of brands, which includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

