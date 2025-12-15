Radisson Hotel Group signs three strategic hotels in the Philippines, introducing a dual brand at SM Mall of Asia and expanding in Santa Rosa

BRUSSELS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group has signed three new properties in the Philippines, with SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation strengthening its presence in Metro Manila and Greater Manila and reinforcing the country's role in the Group's growth strategy. The signings introduce a dual-branded complex at the SM Mall of Asia and add a new hotel in Santa Rosa's SM Neo Verde development.

Park Inn by Radisson SM Neo Verde render of facade.jpg

This year, Radisson Hotel Group celebrates 15 years in the Philippines, following the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu as the Group's first operating hotel in the country. One hotel has grown into a diversified portfolio of six hotels in operation with 1,436 keys, and fifteen more under development, adding a further 3,090 keys.

Ms. Peggy Angeles, SM Hotels & Conventions Corporation Executive Vice President said; "As SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation (SMHCC) continues to expand its footprint in key growth areas across the Philippines, these three upcoming hotels reflect our commitment to elevating the country's hospitality landscape through meaningful, future-ready developments. The dual-brand complex at the SM Mall of Asia and Park Inn by Radisson SM Neo Verde are purposefully designed to meet the evolving needs of business, leisure, and MICE travelers. We are pleased to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Radisson Hotel Group as we seamlessly work together to create integrated destinations that drive tourism, enrich communities, and contribute to national economic growth."

"SM Mall of Asia and Santa Rosa are high-conviction locations that match our brand ladder and our owners' ambitions. The dual brand will serve large-scale events and corporate demand while giving leisure travelers more choice, and Santa Rosa adds depth to our Greater Manila strategy with a mixed-use address that is set to grow," said Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group. "We are proud to expand with our trusted partner SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation SMHCC) in the Philippines, a market where we see sustained demand across segments and real momentum for quality conversions and new builds."

Dual-brand at SM Mall of Asia, opening 2031

At the heart of the 67-hectare SM Mall of Asia Complex, the new mixed-use hospitality hub will bring together Radisson and Park Inn by Radisson under one address, offering travelers choice across business, meetings and events, and leisure.

Radisson Hotel SM Mall of Asia Manila will feature 200 rooms, including 49 suites and a presidential suite. Thoughtfully designed social spaces include a lobby lounge bar, a specialty rooftop bar and restaurant of approximately 160 sqm, and a pool bar. The hotel will deliver a compelling meetings and events proposition with 3,486 sqm of total event space, anchored by a 2,160 sqm ballroom, alongside an executive lounge. Wellness and family-friendly amenities include a gym, an outdoor swimming pool, and an outdoor kids' pool.

Park Inn by Radisson SM Mall of Asia Manila will add 300 rooms, including 45 suites, creating a seamless midscale complement within the same precinct. Guests will enjoy a coffee bar and pool bar, a gym, an outdoor swimming pool, and an outdoor kids' pool. The broader Mall of Asia district includes one of the world's largest retail destinations, major entertainment venues such as the SM Mall of Asia Arena, and the SMX Convention Center Manila. The SMXCITE, estimated to open by 2027, is expected to host roughly 20,000 attendees, increasing demand for rooms and flexible event space across the complex.

Park Inn by Radisson SM Neo Verde Santa Rosa, opening 2029

Located in the city center of Santa Rosa, approximately a 45-minute drive from Manila, Park Inn by Radisson SM Neo Verde Santa Rosa will bring 200 rooms, including 25 suites, to a fast-growing mixed-use address. The hotel will offer three F&B outlets and modern meetings and events facilities, supported by a well-rounded leisure program that includes a gym, an outdoor swimming pool, an outdoor kids' pool, and outdoor play areas. The wider SM Neo Verde development will include the hotel, the SM Neo Verde Mall, and a new bus terminal that will serve as the city's transportation hub by 2029, with office and residential towers planned in later phases. Opening is slated for 2029.

Strategic impact

These signings underscore Radisson Hotel Group's commitment to invest and grow with leading local partners in locations that combine demand generators with long-term infrastructure plans. The SM Mall of Asia complex continues to anchor large-scale business, trade, and leisure visitation to Metro Manila, while Santa Rosa advances as a Greater Manila hub with enhanced connectivity and mixed-use momentum. Together, the three hotels will broaden choice for travelers, deepen Radisson Hotel Group's brand presence, and support job creation and tourism growth across the Philippines.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

ABOUT SM HOTELS AND CONVENTIONS CORPORATION (SMHCC)

SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation (SMHCC) is the hospitality arm of SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

Currently, the SMHCC portfolio is comprised of ten (10) hotel properties with a combined inventory of more than 2,600 rooms and over 42,000 sqm. of leasable convention space. The list of properties under SMHCC includes Taal Vista Hotel, Pico Sands Hotel, Conrad Manila, Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Radisson Blu Cebu, Park Inn by Radisson Clark, Park Inn by Radisson Davao, Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo, Park Inn by Radisson North EDSA, Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, and the SMX Convention Centers (SMX Manila, SMX Aura, SMX Bacolod, SMX Davao, Olongapo City Convention Center, SMX Clark) and trade halls (Megatrade Hall and Sky Hall Seaside Cebu).

For more information, please visit https://smhotels.com.ph/

