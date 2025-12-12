Samoa welcomes Radisson Hotel Group with the signing of Return to Paradise Resort under the Radisson Individuals Brand

BRUSSELS, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samoa today celebrated a significant milestone with the signing of a collaboration between Return to Paradise Resort and the Radisson Hotel Group, marking the first partnership between an international hotel group and a fully Samoan-owned and operated resort. The occasion was warmly embraced by members of the Samoan Government and respected local leaders, who attended the event to acknowledge the importance of this partnership for the nation's tourism future.

Return to Paradise Resort will join the Radisson Hotel Group portfolio under the Radisson Individuals brand, enabling the resort to maintain its unique Samoan identity, culture, and family-owned heritage while benefiting from enhanced international visibility, commercial support, and global distribution.

Located on the world-famous Return to Paradise Beach in Lefaga, Return to Paradise Resort is a proud Samoan-owned and operated property that embodies the authentic spirit and hospitality of Samoa. This new partnership represents a milestone moment for the resort, symbolising the beginning of an international collaboration that will elevate its global profile while further positioning Samoa as a key destination in the South Pacific.

The resort sits right on the stunning beach and features 117 bedrooms, including resort rooms and two- and three-bedroom self-contained villas, surrounded by lush tropical gardens and offering breathtaking coastal views. Guests can enjoy a variety of dining experiences across multiple outlets, including the signature Paradise Kitchen restaurant and the Rockpool Bar, both showcasing local ingredients and Samoan-inspired flavours. As part of the partnership with Radisson Hotel Group, the resort will undergo a refurbishment program to enhance guest comfort further and align with the Group's global standards while preserving its authentic Samoan identity and design aesthetic.

Aiono Hinauri Petana, Board Chairperson of Return to Paradise Resort Samoa, said:

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for our resort and for Samoa. We are proud to remain fully Samoan-owned and operated, staying true to our values, people, and culture, while partnering with one of the world's most respected hotel groups. Working with Radisson allows us to share the magic of Samoa with a wider global audience while continuing to be authentically ourselves — rooted in the community and dedicated to showcasing the best of our island."

Afamasaga Ramona Su'a Pale, General Manager and Board Member of Return To Paradise Resort Samoa, said: "This is great news for our Resort, our shareholders, and our staff. It is important to us that Return to Paradise stays locally owned and operated as a part of our family legacy. With Radisson Individuals, this is what will happen. We will continue to be Samoan-owned and operated, but we will benefit from Radisson's worldwide marketing profile, and our management and staff will benefit from Radisson's training and support."

Speaking for the Samoa Government, Minister of Finance Mulipola Anarosa Molio'o said: "On behalf of the Government, we are very pleased to welcome Radisson Hotel Group's support. Return to Paradise is a well-known and much-loved icon in Samoa, and the Government is delighted to see that, as a Radisson Individual, Radisson Hotel Group will support the Resort. At the same time, the Resort retains its unique Samoan family-style ownership and management."

Danilo Curcuruto, Director of Development, Australasia, Radisson Hotel Group, commented: "We are honoured to partner with Return to Paradise Resort Samoa, a member of Radisson Individuals. This collaboration supports and celebrates Samoan ownership, culture and hospitality, which remain firmly at the heart of the resort. The partnership reflects how the Radisson Individuals brand can complement independent resorts while fully respecting their identity, heritage, and operational control. Samoa is one of the most beautiful and culturally rich destinations in the Pacific, and we appreciate the trust placed in us. We look forward to supporting the resort team as they share this incredible island with even more travellers."

ABOUT SAMOA

Samoa is a vibrant Pacific nation known for its pristine beaches, warm hospitality and deep cultural heritage. Celebrated for its natural beauty, from lush rainforests to world-renowned coastlines, Samoa continues to grow as an emerging tourism destination offering authentic experiences rooted in Fa'a Samoa, the Samoan way of life. With ongoing investment in tourism, infrastructure and community development, Samoa is strengthening its position as a leading destination for travellers seeking meaningful and memorable island experiences.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,580 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 25 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

