Radisson RED debuts in South East Asia Pacific, bringing bold and vibrant stays to Danang, Central Vietnam

This new hotel features 153 rooms and suites with a bold design concept, signature RED beds, contemporary Vietnamese artworks, and world-class amenities. Savvy explorers can keep connected with unlimited free Wi-Fi, stay productive at working desks, or simply soak up views of the city or sea through panoramic windows. For elevated experiences, the Suites offer 64.5 square meters of space with separate living areas and a balcony with uninterrupted ocean vistas.

Every stay at Radisson RED Danang will be fun, fresh, and full of personality. Guests can cool off in the outdoor pool, warm up in the steam room, sauna and heated jet pool, or work out at the well-equipped fitness center. For inspiring events, the third floor Meeting Hub sets the stage for productive meetings, colourful cocktail parties and creative breakout sessions.

Radisson RED Danang is a culinary haven where diners can come together, share memorable meals or grab light refreshments. Brasserie, the casual all-day restaurant serves fresh, creative cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while the Rooftop Bar is a stylish venue for chic cocktails and live music. SWIM is the perfect place for poolside refreshments, and the Coffee Lounge is a bright café and co-working space with an upbeat vibe.

"Radisson RED has the power to energize leisure breaks and business trips with its upbeat, social vibe. This makes it the perfect fit for Danang, a dynamic seafront city that is becoming one of South East Asia's most desirable destinations and the ideal debut of this bold brand in South East Asia Pacific. Complementing our existing Radisson Hotel Danang, this new hotel will allow us to deliver our intuitive, innovative upscale hospitality to a wider range of travelers," says Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa & South East Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

"We're honored to introduce the region to the Radisson RED brand and welcome guests to Danang, one of South East Asia's most vibrant seafront cities and a popular hub for business, leisure and events. With our prime oceanfront setting, bold design concept and lively social spaces, Radisson RED Danang lets visitors feel the buzz of the city like never before. We look forward to helping our savvy travelers experience the authentic local spirit of Danang," adds Nicole Weitsz, General Manager of Radisson RED Danang.

Radisson RED Danang is the ultimate base for immersive adventures on Vietnam's central coast. Lovers of sun, sea and sand can spend endless days unwinding on My Khe Beach, while cultural explorers can head out to discover the local area, including the Marble Mountains and UNESCO World Heritage sites such as Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary. Golfers can tee off at 18-hole courses designed by the sport's biggest names, such as Greg Norman and Jack Nicklaus, and an extensive calendar of events and festivals ensures every stay is filled with excitement.

