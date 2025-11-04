Radisson Hotel Group debuts Park Inn by Radisson in Australia with the opening of Park Inn by Radisson Melbourne Carlton

The hotel features 89 bright, contemporary guestrooms with sweeping views of Princes Park and the hotel's inviting outdoor pool. Designed for comfort and simplicity, the interiors reflect Park Inn by Radisson's upbeat design, creating a space where guests can relax and recharge. Families and small groups can enjoy the convenience of connecting rooms to stay together.

Perfectly positioned in Carlton and Parkville, the hotel places guests only minutes from the iconic Lygon Street, Melbourne's original Little Italy. Here, family-run trattorias, wood-fired pizza, gelato bars, and indie bookshops keep the neighborhood buzzing from the first morning espresso to late-night dining.

Nature lovers and fitness enthusiasts will appreciate Princes Park right on the doorstep, with tree-lined running and cycling paths, sports ovals, and expansive lawns for a refreshing escape between meetings and sightseeing. Melbourne Zoo is a short 10-minute walk, with leading medical institutions, including the Royal Children's Hospital and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, are within one kilometer.

The location is seamlessly connected to tram routes, the University of Melbourne, and the city's renowned biomedical precinct, supporting visiting students and academics, including partnerships with Monash University's Faculty of Pharmacy. All of these sit in a city celebrated for its coffee culture, creative laneways, live music, galleries, and a year-round calendar of major sporting events.

Kathy Zha General Manager, Park Inn by Radisson Melbourne Carlton, said: "We're proud to introduce Park Inn by Radisson to Australia from a spot that feels authentically Melbourne. Our guests get the best of both worlds, the city's energy within minutes and the calm of Princes Park right outside. Whether here for meetings, medical visits, game day, or a weekend on Lygon Street, we'll keep things easy, comfortable, and uplifting for guests."

Eat, meet, and connect

In the lobby, a café serves barista-brewed Piazza Dóro Italian coffee using responsibly sourced beans. An all-day grab-and-go offer covers breakfast, light lunch bites, and evening pizza, making it easy to keep moving between meetings, appointments, and city outings.

Wellness made simple

An outdoor swimming pool is available for guests. A new wellness hub is in development featuring an infrared and steam sauna, as well as a cold plunge experience.

Built for a greener stay

The hotel runs up to 80% solar-powered energy, uses high-efficiency 7 liters per minute showerheads and taps, and features drought-tolerant native landscaping that needs minimal irrigation.

A multilingual team, speaking more than ten languages, tailors each stay with warm, efficient service.

Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, said: "Park Inn by Radisson is designed for today's traveler, simple, upbeat, and great value. Park Inn by Radisson Melbourne Carlton is a strong first step for the brand in Australia, combining a connected location with efficient, sustainable operations that owners appreciate. We're excited to build on this momentum across key city and leisure markets in the region."

For more information and to book, click here.

For high resolution images, click here.

