Rail+Metro China 2024 Scheduled for June 5th-7th, 2024 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China's rail transit market is currently experiencing significant growth and transformation. With an increasingly open domestic market for railway construction and operation, complemented by fewer restrictions on foreign investment, there are numerous opportunities for international enterprises in the Chinese rail sector. This openness facilitates technological progress and the development of sustainable transportation solutions. Recognized for high-end equipment manufacturing, China holds a strong position in innovation and industry impact, featuring numerous influential manufacturing bases and an integrated system that supports R&D, design, production, testing, and services.

The 17th Shanghai International Exhibition for Intercity and Urban Mass Transit (Please refer to Rail+Metro China 2024 official website for more informaiton), is set to take place from June 5th to 7th, 2024, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Shanghai, China. It will encompass 15,000 square meters, featuring over 200 exhibitors. The concurrent '2024 Global Rail Transit Corporation Conference' will invite international government leaders and rail transit leaders from various countries to discuss railway development trends, investment, and innovation.

The Ministry of Transport of China is the guiding unit, with several organizations, including Shanghai Shentong Metro Group and China Local Railway Association, as organizers. International Monorail Association, Germany Railway Industry Association, and others are supporting units. Distinguished representatives from numerous countries will attend, highlighting projects within the Belt and Road Initiative and global cooperation.

Key topics for discussion during the conference include innovations in urban transportation, international railways, and cooperation between various regions and China. Keynote speakers and industry leaders will present insights into the future of rail transit including the development of the China-Laos Railway and innovative technology applications.

Rail+Metro China 2024 provides a platform for showcasing the latest rail transit technologies and products, fostering global industry leadership and professional engagement. Additionally, an International Rail Transit Procurement and Matching Trade Fair will be established, promoting dialogue and business opportunity exploration.

The event showcases various concurrent exhibitions and forums, such as the 2024 Urban Rail Transit Smart Operation and Digital Transformation Development Forum, and the 2024 High-Quality Development and Going Global of Urban Rail Transit Forum, aiming to address the dynamics of global rail transit market and industry development in a comprehensive manner.

