Raythink® Debuts at OSEA Singapore 2024

YANTAI, China, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink Technology Co., Ltd. ("Raythink"), an innovator in the thermal imaging industry, makes a high-profile appearance at OSEA Singapore 2024. Raythink® presents its innovative technologies and highlights its thermal imaging products at Hall DEF, booth BM4-07 at Marina Bay Sands.

At this exhibition, Raythink® presents a comprehensive suite of solutions and core products specifically designed for the entire oil, gas, and petrochemical exploration, extraction, transportation, storage, and refining processes. These products aim to enhance fault detection and significantly improve production efficiency.

Raythink®'s thermography cameras, such as the RT630 and RS1280, offer high-definition infrared imaging, precise temperature measurement, and intelligent analysis capabilities. These devices are ideal for equipment monitoring, intelligent inspections in refining and processing, and other industrial applications. Upon detecting temperature anomalies, the infrared technology quickly identifies potential defects and alerts the system.

In addition, Raythink® introduces the RG600C and RG600F OGI handheld cameras, which combine gas leak detection and temperature measurement. These devices are crucial for identifying flammable and toxic gas leaks, including methane, ammonia, freon refrigerants, and sulfur hexafluoride, which pose serious safety and environmental risks. The cameras contactlessly pinpoint the leak source, even in areas that are difficult to access, providing critical support for safety measures in the oil, gas and petrochemical sectors.

For complex oilfield monitoring, Raythink® offers the 360° infrared panoramic camera SilentW-U, which delivers extensive monitoring capabilities with a seamless 360° view. It captures the entire oilfield panorama in just two seconds, meeting the large-scale monitoring requirements of oilfields. Once a target is detected, the system links with a dual-spectrum PTZ camera to track the target, zoom in on the image, and collect both video and still images for further analysis and evidence gathering.

Raythink® showcases cutting-edge infrared thermal imaging technology at the 2024 OSEA Singapore exhibition, addressing the increasing demand for enhanced safety and efficiency in the oil and petrochemical industries. Moving forward, Raythink® continues to set new standards in thermal imaging technology, driving innovation and advancing efficiency in various application fields.

Media Contact: Karina Hu, [email protected]

