Chula Pharmaceutical Science points out the benefits and cautious use of green chiretta to better understand the drug, urging consumers to pay attention to "medicine labels" to choose and use green chiretta effectively and safely.

BANGKOK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the herb "Green chiretta" (Andrographis paniculate) known in Thai as "Fah Talai Jone" became more popularly known during the COVID-19 pandemic especially when the Ministry of Public Health announced it could be used to treat COVID-19[1], there was a surge in the demand, causing the product to be in short supply. Dr. Kitiyot Yotsombut, lecturer of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chulalongkorn University has prepared information on the green chiretta about its benefits and how to safely use the product. "It is important that the public is aware of its qualities. For this reason, reading the "label" becomes crucial to prevent dangerous side effects that might occur."

“Read Medicine Labels” – How to Safely Use Green Chiretta Against COVID-19

According to ancient Thai traditional medicine recipes[2], green chiretta is effective mainly in reducing fever, treating mild forms of inflammation, and reducing contractions of the intestines. The green chiretta contains Andrographolides which are effective in inhibiting viral replication, and also has anti-inflammatory qualities.

How to use green chiretta safely and effectively

For the common cold, 20 milligrams of green chiretta three times a day or 60 milligrams per day.

For the treatment of COVID-19, a higher dosage of andrographis is needed, therefore 60 milligrams three times a day, or 180 milligrams per day.

The green chiretta can also be used in those with slight symptoms, but not recommended for those with more severe symptoms, and the 608 at-risk group (those aged 60 years and above with the seven diseases like chronic respiratory syndrome, heart and blood vessels diseases, chronic kidney failure, strokes, obesity, cancer and diabetes) as well as pregnant women since there has yet to be research to certify the results.

To Make it easier to read the label, Dr. Kitiyot's advice is "If the label does not show the level of andrographolides, then don't use it." Consumers can check for faulty green chiretta products from the FDA website.

"Herbal medicine is a good alternative, but one needs adequate information about its use and avoid allergies and side effects," Dr. Kitiyot concluded.

Read the full article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/50619/

