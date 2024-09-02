RECKITT, PRUDENTIAL PLC, AMAZON WEB SERVICES, ACCENTURE, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, SPIN MASTER, DIAGEO TO LEAD AT 2024 WORLD EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY®

World's Most successful Companies to collaborate and share best practices on leadership, DEI and success at 10-Year anniversary World Edition of BTCTTS in Singapore, Nov 11, 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) – the leader in global female executive leadership development today announced that Reckitt, Prudential plc, Amazon Web Services, Diageo, Accenture, Spin Master, Johnson & Johnson would lead as early sponsor partners and headline it's 2024 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®(BTCTTS) - the success and leadership summit for women, taking place at the St. Regis Singapore on November 11, 2024. 400 of the world's most successful leaders across several dozen companies, not for profits and Government are expected to participate in this milestone 10-year anniversary event – the 37th international edition of BTCTTS conducted around the world since inception in 2014.

The summit offers participating organizations opportunities to: Network and build powerful new business connections; enhance their corporate reputation and employer brand; exchange best practices on leadership, DEI and success across industries; train their leadership talent for greater contribution and impact and gain valuable business insights from HORP's proprietary global research. The 2024 world edition will also recognize the most inspirational women in leadership and the best global companies for women in leadership.

Break the ceiling touch the sky® is supported by the leading Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Industry Associations including The Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC), American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM), British Chamber of Commerce (BRITCHAM), EUROCHAM, EU-ASEAN Business Council, Singapore Council of Women's Organizations (SCWO), etc. as Industry Partners.

The 2024 World Edition supports MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD– the 10-year initiative (started in mid 2020), led by HORP and several global Companies to shape a better world via quintupling the number of Female CEOs and doubling the number of Male CEOs (who actively advocate for diversity & inclusion) in the world's 500 largest companies by end 2029. Since 2014, Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® has enabled the success of over 40,000 women leaders and several thousand male champions for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion via the summit and associated programs from HORP. The summit is supported by the world's most successful Companies which continue to realize business, innovation and organizational benefits from the acceleration of gender equality in their leaderships.

Vijayanand Sinha, Regional CEO – ASEAN, Japan and Korea, Reckitt shared, "Reckitt's workforce represents people of all ages, backgrounds, identities and beliefs. We continue to strive to make our company and wider society an inclusive environment, where every voice is heard and every individual matters. We are pleased to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® as we pursue a cleaner, healthier world."

Sheela Parakkal, Group Head of Leadership, People Development & Experience, Prudential plc, shared, "Prudential is proud to once again be a sponsor for Break the ceiling touch the sky®. At Prudential, our purpose is "for every life, for every future". We have a mission to be the most trusted partner and protector for today's generations and generations to come. By embedding diversity and inclusion in the way we do business and how we organise ourselves, we are committed to building a sustainable talent pipeline of high performing leaders who are committed to delivering on our purpose. We are delighted to support this programme that develops, motivates, and empowers women to flourish as leaders across sectors."

Sandra Teh, Chief Culture Evangelist for Asia Pacific, Japan and China, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Amazon Web Services (AWS), shared, "AWS helps our customers deliver tech innovations that connect our diverse world, and change how we live, work, and play. At AWS, we are dedicated to building a diverse and inclusive workforce, where the diversity of perspectives is harnessed to drive innovation and help individuals of all backgrounds to thrive. We are pleased to support this program to help shape a better world that is more inclusive, accessible and equitable for everyone."

Commented Sarthak Ranade, Area Managing Director, Innovative Medicine, Southeast Asia & India, Johnson & Johnson, "Johnson & Johnson is committed to creating a culture of trust, respect and innovation. By bringing our unique perspective to the workplace, we can meet the needs of the evolving world and make an impact to the people and societies that we serve. We have been partnering with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® for more than 3-years and together we can champion diversity and inclusion to drive the future of healthcare."

Anca Vasilescu, Managing Director, SEA Inclusion & Diversity Lead, Accenture Singapore shared; "Inclusion and diversity begins with leadership. Our commitment starts from the top – with our leadership and is reflected in our work around the world. We are committed to helping all our people thrive, including advancing inclusion and diversity for women. We are a founder partner of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and are delighted to be leading at this 10 year anniversary celebration of the years of impact together in advancing gender equality and shaping a better world."

Max Rangel, CEO and Global President, Spin Master shared, "Being open-minded and embracing diversity are values we hold closely as part of Spin Master's culture. We believe that diversity of thought fuels new ideas and innovations, which is essential to helping us to reimagine everyday play. Our hope is that we can continue to advance inclusivity to foster a workplace where everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive and are delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® to further our goal."

Shared Preeti Arora Razdan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Diageo; "We believe our continued partnership with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® is key to unlocking a truly inclusive and sustainable future. At Diageo, diversity is at the heart of everything we do, from building talented teams and sourcing diverse suppliers to ensuring our brands authentically reflect the world around us. We further extend this commitment to empower women and other communities through skills programs that improve employability and livelihoods. Anyone who echoes the common mission in shaping a better world through diversity should attend the event and be inspired by how we can realise this reality through action."

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of 'Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women'– the book that inspired the global summit. "Break the ceiling touch the sky® is an easy and cost effective means by which Organizations can invest in their leaders and learn from the best practices of the world's best!! We are pleased to hold this 10-year anniversary summit live in Singapore – an excellent home for businesses to learn, network and achieve alongside the world's best organizations, and continue our progress on MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a global leader in the Talent, Training and Transformation areas of business via its brands Break the ceiling touch the sky®, Dream Job International®, BeliEVE® and CEOSmith®. HORP enables organizations to build sustainable competitive advantage via better diversity & inclusion, better leadership, and better business.

