RedBox Storage Appoints Benny Chung as New CEO to Drive Continued Growth and Innovation

RedBox Storage is pleased to announce the appointment of Benny Chung as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025.

Mr Chung brings a wealth of experience to RedBox, having most recently served as the Group Head of Investment at JustCo Group where he successfully led initiatives that drove corporate development, asset management strategies across the APAC region.

His prior experiences included various leadership roles at Shangri-La Group where Mr Chung managed assets exceeding HK$25 billion and oversaw a portfolio of more than 15 assets in South China. Additionally, he served as Chief of Staff at CapitaLand driving corporate planning and focusing on the operations of CapitaMalls across Asia, which had a market capitalization of US$7 billion.

Since 2022, RedBox Storage has expanded its footprint, now owning and operating six modern facilities with over 400,000 gross floor area (GFA). The recent launch of a new facility on Western Hong Kong Island highlights the strong demand for self-storage solutions.

Redbox Storage Interim CEO Michael Cocozzo said: "RedBox aims to be the leading self-storage operator in Hong Kong, and we see significant opportunities for further growth. With his extensive expertise in investment and asset management, Mr Chung is well-positioned to drive RedBox's strategy and innovation in a competitive market. We look forward to collaborating with him as he leads the company through the next phase of development."

Mr Chung said: "I am honored by the opportunity to lead RedBox Storage. Delivering high-quality customer experiences and innovative solutions is key to achieving success in the dynamic business environment of 2025 and beyond. Together with our talented team, I believe we can deliver exceptional value to our customers and maintain our reputation for reliability and excellence."

About RedBox Storage

RedBox Storage has established itself as a premier storage provider, known for its reliability and personalized services. With ownership and operation of six modern facilities across Hong Kong, RedBox ensures convenient access for customers, boasting a combined space that spans over 400,000 GFA. The company takes pride in its unwavering dedication to security and the pursuit of innovative service solutions designed to meet individual client requirements, emphasizing customer peace of mind. Its consistent record of growth led to a landmark acquisition by global investment giant Brookfield Asset Management in 2022, highlighting the company's successful expansion and enduring commitment to excellence.

