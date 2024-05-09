RedBox Storage Revolutionizes Hong Kong Self Storage, Wins Prestigious Industry Award

HONG KONG, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark achievement for Hong Kong's self-storage industry, RedBox Storage has been awarded Multi-site Operator Store of the Year at the renowned Self Storage Awards Asia 2024. This prestigious recognition, granted by the Self Storage Association Asia and judged by a panel of global industry leaders and investment experts, marks a significant milestone for RedBox Storage Hong Kong, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the awards.

As the winner of 'Multi-Stores Operator of Hong Kong 2024' by SSAA, the City One Shatin facility demonstrates RedBox Storage's commitment to excellence across all locations.

RedBox Storage Hong Kong's win underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence in the mini storage industry. From prioritizing customer service and convenience to implementing innovative solutions, RedBox Storage continuously raises industry standards.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award," stated Michael Cocozzo, CEO of RedBox Storage Hong Kong. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to provide exceptional service and innovative storage solutions for our customers."

The award highlights RedBox Storage's ability to adapt, innovate, and maintain the highest standards of service, reinforcing its status as a leader in the mini storage industry. The company's strategic approach includes site selection for maximum accessibility and technological advancements such as the user-friendly RedBox mobile app, integrated booking and payment solutions, and SMART access storage systems. RedBox Storage offers mobile access at both the main entrance and individual unit levels. The built-in motion sensors are installed at individual units, this configuration significantly enhances security and operational efficiency, distinguishing RedBox Storage in the market.

Our goal is not just to redefine the convenience of self-storage but to elevate it entirely. As the first to introduce the fireproof storage solution FireBox in Hong Kong, all our facilities comply with the requirements of the Fire Services Department and Buildings Department of Hong Kong. We offer two types of fire-rated fittings: FireBoxes and fire-rated compartments, both designed to meet rigorous safety standards. We diligently maintain our practices to ensure consistent compliance with fire safety regulations.

Looking ahead, Cocozzo emphasized the company's ongoing focus on enhancing the customer journey. "We are dedicated to achieving excellence at every point of interaction, from the initial engagement with our brand to ensuring ultimate satisfaction with our storage services. At RedBox Storage, we provide more than just space—we offer a seamless part of life, simplifying and enriching your living experience, acting as a trusted concierge for your belongings. Our service promise is clear: 'Your valuables are safe in our care!'"

SOURCE RedBox Storage