RedBox Storage Unveils State-of-the-Art Facility in Sai Wan, Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedBox Storage, a leader in innovative self-storage solutions, proudly announces the grand opening of its latest facility in Sai Wan, Hong Kong. This new location is designed to enhance customer experience with modern technology and robust safety features.

RedBox Sai Wan Mini Storage Facility

Conveniently located on the 17/F of the Hong Kong Industrial Building on Des Voeux Road West, Sai Wan, just a 5-minute walk from the Hong Kong University Station, the self-storage facility adds 16,000 square feet to our portfolio, bringing the total to over 300,000 GFA. The Sai Wan facility offers 300 versatile storage options, ranging from compact locker sizes to spacious 75 sqft units.

Multi-faceted Safety and Fire Protection

The facility employs a strategic compartmentation approach to enhance fire safety and security. Fire-rated separations and strategic unit configurations ensure that storage areas are both safe and well-organized, providing peace of mind for our customers.

Modern Storage Needs

The Sai Wan facility is the first in Hong Kong to incorporate a cloud-based access control system, introduces the Davinci Lock system, debuting in Asia, along with AI cameras. These features ensure seamless access management, providing unmatched convenience and efficiency for customers. Customers can move in independently with self-service options.

Commitment to Excellence

"Our new Sai Wan facility represents our dedication to delivering an outstanding self-storage experience," said Michael Cocozzo, CEO of RedBox Storage Hong Kong. "Sai Wan is a vibrant community—close to Hong Kong University and the CBD, and home to students, young families and expats. We're excited to bring our self-storage services here. RedBox owns and operates all our facilities, reinforcing our commitment to reliability and quality. By prioritizing customer needs, we offer more than just space; we provide a simple, secure, accessible, and convenient part of our customers' lives."

Grand Opening Promotion

To celebrate the opening, RedBox Storage Sai Wan is offering a special promotion: enjoy 50% off on self-storage units until October 31, 2024. Additionally, customers who switch to RedBox Storage from their existing self-storage provider will receive an extra HK$300 supermarket voucher. For more information or to book a unit, please visit our website or contact our team today.

About RedBox Storage

RedBox Storage has established itself as a premier storage provider, known for its reliability and personalized services. With ownership and operation of – six modern facilities across Hong Kong, RedBox ensures convenient access for customers, boasting a combined space that spans over 300,000 GFA. The company takes pride in its unwavering dedication to security and the pursuit of innovative service solutions designed to meet individual client requirements, emphasizing customer peace of mind.

Since its inception in 2015, RedBox Storage has rapidly become a leading name in the Hong Kong storage industry. Its consistent record of growth led to a landmark acquisition by global investment giant Brookfield Asset Management in 2022, highlighting the company's successful expansion and enduring commitment to excellence.

