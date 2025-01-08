Redefining Charging: Anker Innovations Showcases Smart and Sustainable Solutions at CES

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, today unveiled its latest groundbreaking charging innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), held January 7-10 in Las Vegas. Among the featured products from Anker mobile charging and Anker SOLIX are the 25,000mAh Anker Power Bank, Anker 140W Charger, EverForest 2 Electric Cooler and Solar Umbrella, redefining fast-charging standards for users worldwide.

The products mentioned above will soon be available in Southeast Asia as well. "As the world's No.1 mobile charging brand, we are grateful for the support of Southeast Asian consumers," said Leon Wu, Head of Anker Innovations Southeast Asia. "Our mission is to ignite possibilities through ultimate innovation, and we are committed to providing products that exceed consumer expectations in Southeast Asia."

Anker Innovations, a global leader in fast-charging technologies, develops products for home, office, and on-the-go charging. By integrating Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology and proprietary features, Anker delivers a safer, faster, and more sustainable charging experience. The Anker Prime Charging Docking Station (14-in-1, 160W) won the CES 2025 Innovation Award in the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category.

Anker 25,000mAh Power Bank (165W, Built-In and Retractable Cables)

Small in size and packed with the latest PD 3.0 technology, Anker's fast-charging power bank delivers powerful performance.

Looking at Anker's 25K 165W compact power bank, it boasts an impressive 25,000mAh capacity. Equipped with three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, it is ideal for charging multiple devices on the go. It can charge a MacBook Air 13'(M3) 2024 1.3 times, an iPhone 16 up to 4.5 times, and boost a MacBook Pro 16" (M3) battery to 50% in just 33 minutes.

Notably, Anker's 25,000mAh 165W power bank is the world's first high-power power bank with retractable cables. It includes a 22cm cable and a 69cm retractable cable, this provides flexible charging options for users on the move while walking, sitting, or lying down.

With its smart TFT color screen and vibrant user interface, the power bank provides real-time data, including output power, power bank temperature and estimated charging time. Users can pull the retractable cable to trigger screen animations featuring dynamic emojis, adding a new level of convenience and fun.

Anker 140W Charger featuring First-Ever Digital Display

Anker's charger breaks new ground as the first to feature a digital window display, bringing advanced functionality to the forefront. Users can easily check the total power output, output for each port, view the remaining power in real-time, monitor temperature, and track the total operation time for a more comprehensive overview.

Real-time temperature monitoring ensures device safety, while Anker's advanced Active Shield 2.0 technology enhances the safety and reliability with up to 3 million daily safety checks. Built with aerospace-grade GaN, the charger maximizes performance for faster and more efficient charging.

Additionally, the four-port charger (3 USB-C and 1 USB-A) boasts sleek aesthetics and wall mounting capabilities.

Anker Prime 250W GaN Desktop Charger (6 Ports)

The Anker Prime 250W GaN Desktop Charger is a powerful 6-port solution designed for modern multi-device users. With 4 USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports, it offers up to 250W of total output, capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously, from smartphones to laptops. Its standout feature is the 140W max power delivery for MacBook Pro users, fully charging a 16" MacBook Pro in under two hours via PD3.1 technology.

A key feature is the 2.3" LCD display, which shows real-time power output for each port and can be turned off manually or automatically. The twist button control allows users to view port details, adjust priorities, and switch between power modes with ease. This GaN-based charger combines high power, compact design, and smart control, making it the ideal charging solution for professionals and tech enthusiasts alike.

Leading the Future of Charging Technology

Anker's new line of high-speed USB-C chargers are available exclusively on apple.com and at select Apple Stores in Singapore, designed to meet a variety of charging needs and can efficiently charge Apple Watches, AirPods, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more, making them the perfect companion for Apple devices.

As a global pioneer in charging technologies, Anker continues to push the boundaries of what's possible. Featuring cutting-edge GaN technology, these latest products deliver faster speeds, reduced heat generation, and more compact designs compared to traditional silicon-based chargers.

More importantly, these innovations are designed with user insights in mind, transforming charging devices from cold hardware into interactive and connected ecosystems, solidifying Anker's status as a leader in next-generation charging technology.

In the near future, Anker plans to bring its Prime series—the most advanced multi-device fast charging lineup—along with its cutting-edge innovations to more users across Southeast Asian countries.

About Anker

Anker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a developer of high-speed charging technologies for the home, car, and on the go. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks, cables, and more. Find out more about Anker at anker.com.

SOURCE Anker Innovations