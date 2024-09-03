Reducing Plastic Footprints: APP Group's Sustainable Innovations in Singapore

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic pollution is a global challenge that affects ecosystems, economies, and human health. As the world becomes more aware of the environmental toll of plastic waste, companies like APP Group are taking decisive action to reduce plastic use and promote sustainability. For Singapore, a nation that prides itself on innovation and environmental stewardship, addressing plastic waste is particularly crucial. With its limited land resources and high consumption rates, Singapore must lead by example in the global effort to mitigate plastic pollution.

Plastic waste is a significant issue in Singapore, ranking as the fourth largest type of waste produced, with the country generating one million tonnes of plastic waste in 2022, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA). This figure equates to 177 kilograms of plastic waste per person in 2022, marking a 17 percent increase from the 145 kilograms per person recorded in 2017.

According to global data gathering platform Statista, Singapore is also one of the world's greatest consumers of single-use plastics, with a per capita use of 76 kg in 2019. This was also the biggest volume in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Singapore is at a critical juncture where immediate and sustained action is necessary to tackle plastic pollution," said Kin Keung Christopher Wong, SVP & Global BU Head Industrial White of APP Group. "At APP Group, we are committed to driving this change by reducing plastic waste through innovative solutions and sustainable practices."

A prime example of APP Group's commitment to sustainability is the successful collaboration of its sustainable paperboard packaging brand, Foopak, with the Income Eco Run 2024 in Singapore. This partnership, now in its second consecutive year, underscores APP Group's dedication to promoting eco-friendly practices on a large scale. Held on Sunday, May 26th, 2024, at Marina Barrage, the event saw Foopak Bio Natura provide over 53,000 compostable cups at various hydration stations along the run route. This initiative not only supported the event's Zero Waste goals but also engaged the approximately 5,000 runners in a meaningful way. A survey conducted by Foopak during the run revealed that 89.5% of the 172 respondents actively seek out environmentally friendly products in their daily lives, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainability within the community.

Foopak Bio Natura offers an eco-friendly solution for food and beverage packaging by utilizing aqueous dispersion coating technology. These eco-friendly cups are compostable in both industrial and home facilities, and can also be recycled and repulped without requiring additional treatments.

APP Group has long been a proponent of sustainable practices, with a global reputation for its commitment to reducing environmental impact. In Singapore, APP Group is actively contributing to the reduction of plastic use through a variety of initiatives. These efforts are part of the company's broader strategy to promote sustainability across all its operations. APP Group's actions in Singapore include collaboration with local partners to develop and implement more sustainable practices, demonstrating the company's dedication to making a tangible difference in the fight against plastic pollution.

Looking to the future, APP Group envisions a Singapore that is free from the dependency on plastic. The company believes that innovation and technology will play a pivotal role in achieving this vision. By continuing to develop and implement sustainable alternatives, APP Group aims to lead the way in reducing plastic use across the island nation.

In conclusion, APP Group reaffirms its unwavering commitment to sustainability and the reduction of plastic waste. The company's efforts in Singapore are a testament to its dedication to creating a more sustainable future. APP Group calls on all stakeholders—businesses, government, and individuals—to join forces in the effort to reduce plastic use and protect Singapore's environment.

About APP Group

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.

For more information about APP Group, visit our official website at appgroupglobal.com .

