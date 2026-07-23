Registration Now Open: Free Global Webinar on Dual-HA Biostimulation Featuring Live Clinical Demonstration

SEOUL, South Korea, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HIGHER Corporation has opened registration for the 2026 HILO WAVE® Global Webinar, a complimentary educational webinar designed exclusively for licensed physicians and healthcare professionals practicing aesthetic medicine. The live webinar will take place on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. Korea Standard Time (11:00 GMT) and will be conducted entirely in English.

As regenerative aesthetics continues to evolve, physicians are seeking treatment approaches that provide natural-looking outcomes supported by scientific evidence and reproducible clinical protocols. The HILO WAVE® Global Webinar has been developed to address these needs through practical education that can be directly applied in everyday clinical practice.

During the webinar, participants will gain practical insights into:

The scientific principles of Dual-HA biostimulation

Evidence-based treatment protocols for natural volumization

Patient assessment and injection planning

Clinical case reviews and treatment outcomes

Live treatment demonstration

Interactive Q&A with the speaker

The webinar will feature Dr. Kyung Tae Bae, Chief Physician of It's Me Clinic Sejong, an experienced aesthetic physician recognized for his expertise in regenerative injectable treatments and facial rejuvenation. Drawing from his clinical experience, Dr. Bae will present:

Beyond Skin Quality: Dual-HA Biostimulation for Natural Volumization with HILO WAVE®

The session will combine scientific evidence with practical treatment strategies, demonstrating how Dual-HA biostimulation can be integrated into daily aesthetic practice. Through real patient cases, step-by-step injection techniques, and a live treatment demonstration, participants will gain clinically relevant knowledge that extends beyond theory. The webinar will conclude with a live Q&A session, providing attendees with the opportunity to discuss practical techniques and treatment considerations directly with the speaker.

HILO WAVE® is HIGHER Corporation's proprietary Dual-HA biostimulatory injectable, developed to support natural-looking tissue regeneration and volumization through regenerative aesthetic medicine.

The webinar is open to licensed physicians and healthcare professionals worldwide, with a particular focus on practitioners across the Asia-Pacific region, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

Registration

Participation is free of charge for licensed healthcare professionals. Advance registration is required through the official webinar website.

Register now:

https://higher-webinar.com/

About HIGHER Corporation

HIGHER Corporation is a South Korea-based medical aesthetics company dedicated to advancing regenerative aesthetic medicine through proprietary technology, scientific research, and physician education. The company develops innovative aesthetic solutions while supporting evidence-based clinical practice through international educational initiatives.

For more information, visit https://www.highercorp.co.kr/

SOURCE HIGHER Corporation