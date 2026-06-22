A Refined Home Retreat Amidst the Urban Bustle

HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V-ZUG, the premier Swiss luxury appliance brand, has officially announced the complete aesthetic transformation of its flagship Hong Kong Studio in the bustling heart of Causeway Bay. Bringing a brand-new visual narrative to life, the redesigned space creates an "urban oasis" for connoisseurs of refined living amidst the city's vibrant energy. Within this thoughtfully reimagined environment, the frantic pace of Hong Kong effortlessly slows down, replaced by a tranquil, welcoming "home retreat" atmosphere that invites guests to pause, breathe, and connect.

Spatial Harmony: Even in the heart of a bustling city, the reimagined V-ZUG Studio Hong Kong offers guests a serene and elegant "home retreat" atmosphere. Seamless Integration: V-ZUG appliances are seamlessly concealed behind dark bespoke cabinetry, harmonizing advanced technology with warm residential aesthetics.

The Interweaving of Craftsmanship and Warmth

The studio transformation represents a shared vision between V-ZUG and the acclaimed interior design firm, Xie Ke's team. The spatial design seamlessly fuses the precision technology of Swiss craftsmanship with the soft, inviting warmth of residential design. By elegantly concealing top-tier appliances behind bespoke cabinetry, the layout allows technology to blend flawlessly into a dark, sophisticated backdrop, ensuring the living space remains the true focal point.

To infuse the environment with genuine domestic warmth, the team layered rich natural wood, premium leather, and delicately textured linen drapery within the clean, architectural lines. Soft light filters gracefully through custom-tailored Roman blinds, creating a relaxing ambiance where pioneering innovation and home comfort resonate in perfect harmony.

Centering on Daily Rituals and Human Connection

By elegantly stepping the appliances into the background, the redesigned studio shifts its core focus entirely toward authentic human interaction and shared everyday experiences. The undeniable centerpiece of the space is an elegant, long solid wood dining table, anchored by a striking pendant light that casts a soft, warm red glow. This focal point instantly infuses the studio with a vibrant yet cozy residential warmth. Surrounded by the gentle warmth of the space, visitors and partners can relax and converse freely, experiencing the pure beauty of spatial aesthetics combined with daily dining rituals.

Swiss Perfection for Your Home

Within this beautifully articulated residential setting, clients can interact with the pinnacle of brand craftsmanship in their most natural and relaxed state. From the flagship CombiSteamer oven series to the premium Supreme Cooling collection, each appliance operates flawlessly in the background, bringing a quiet sophistication to the daily rituals of the modern home, a testament to V-ZUG's unwavering commitment to quality since 1913.

V-ZUG Hong Kong Studio

The newly transformed V-ZUG Studio Hong Kong is fully upgraded to welcome design partners, media friends and distinguished clients to immerse themselves in this beautiful new chapter of quiet luxury.

Address: 12/F, 8 Russell Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Opening Hours: Monday to Friday, 09:00 – 18:00

About V-ZUG



Founded in 1913 in Zug, Switzerland, V-ZUG is the leading Swiss brand for premium household appliances. Guided by the philosophy of "Swiss perfection for your home," the brand integrates world-class craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. V-ZUG products are celebrated for their durability, sustainable innovation, and minimalist design.

In Hong Kong, the flagship ZUGORAMA showroom in Causeway Bay serves as a dedicated space for designers and discerning homeowners to experience the brand's "invisible technology" and Swiss aesthetic firsthand.

SOURCE V-ZUG HONG KONG LIMITED