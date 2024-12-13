Remote "One-Key Control" Opens a New Chapter in Smart Substitution

BOLE, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Device status is normal, and the one-key control operation has been completed." On December 12, the monitoring personnel of the State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company, in conjunction with the operation and maintenance staff at the 110 kV Xinghai Substation, conducted the acceptance of the remote "one-key control" technology.

It is understood that the remote "one-key control" process allows monitoring personnel to make changes to the status of equipment in a substation. When a status change is needed, the monitoring personnel can verify and confirm it within the centralized control system and then remotely operate the on-site switches. The process involves a one-click startup, with the operation automatically executed in sequence, completing the automatic conversion among three states: operational, hot standby, and cold standby.

With the integration of the "one-key control" function into the new generation of centralized control systems, operation and maintenance personnel at the State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company no longer need to drive to substations located dozens of kilometers away. Instead, they can control circuit breakers and isolators within the station simply by clicking a mouse. The realization of the remote "one-key control" function reduces the frequency of on-site operations required from maintenance personnel, improves the efficiency of switching operations, alleviates work pressure, and significantly lowers the personal risk involved in switching operations. The application of the remote "one-key control" technology further promotes the implementation of a new operational model of "unmanned operation and centralized monitoring" for the grid.

As of now, six smart substations of the State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company are equipped with the "one-key control" function. In the next steps, the company will implement "two substitutions" in substation operation and maintenance，promote the construction of modern equipment management system and all-business core teams，providing a solid foundation for the high-quality economic and social development of the region.

