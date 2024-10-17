Renowned Eco-Explorer Mario Rigby Joins Barclays MoonTrekker 2024 to Champion Nature Conservation in Hong Kong

~ Run for Nature • Every Step Counts ~

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong's trail running community is gearing up for the thrilling annual Barclays MoonTrekker event, happening October 18-19, 2024. For the ninth year, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is the event's beneficiary, with renowned adventurer Mario Rigby joining to strengthen the commitment to environmental conservation. Known for his extraordinary 12,000km trek - 'Crossing Africa' -, Rigby will be in Hong Kong to run for nature and raise awareness for environmental conservation.

From left to right: William Sargent (Founder and Event Organizer of Barclays MoonTrekker), Mario Rigby (Renowned Eco-Explorer), and Lulu Zhou (Director of Strategic Partnerships, Asia Pacific, and Hong Kong Program Lead of The Nature Conservancy), joining forces to run for nature.

A passionate advocate for sustainable travel, Rigby embodies the spirit of exploration and environmental stewardship. "Joining MoonTrekker is a fantastic opportunity to support TNC's crucial work." Rigby stated. "I believe in the transformative power of nature, and Hong Kong's stunning landscapes and vibrant ecosystems are a testament to what we can achieve when we prioritize conservation. I look forward to connecting with the local community, witnessing the incredible biodiversity, and sharing my experiences. It's essential that we all engage in protecting these natural spaces for future generations. Every small action counts," said Rigby.

"We are thrilled to have Mario Rigby join us this year," said William Sargent, Founder and Event Organizer of MoonTrekker. "His dedication to environmental conservation aligns perfectly with the mission of MoonTrekker and TNC. We are grateful for Barclays' continued support and are glad to have TNC as our charity partner once again. We believe Mario's presence will inspire participants to push their limits while considering their impact on the planet and engaging in meaningful environmental action."

The Barclays MoonTrekker, which began in 2009 and celebrates its 15th year in 2024, offers participants a challenging yet rewarding journey through Hong Kong's stunning landscapes. Starting at Mui Wo and culminating at Pui O Beach, the event features various race categories, including the 20km, 30km, and 40km Sunrise Peak, catering to different levels of endurance and experience. It not only tests the limits of endurance but also serves as a major fundraising initiative for TNC, the charity beneficiary partner since 2015. Over the past nine years, TNC has made significant strides in protecting nature through various initiatives and nature-based solutions, restoring habitats and promoting biodiversity. Notable efforts include conserving the Hawkbill turtle in Solomon Islands, protecting Indonesia's forests that are critical habitats for orangutans, and restoring oyster reefs in Hong Kong.

"We're excited to welcome Mario to Hong Kong and grateful for Barclays MoonTrekker's ongoing support and partnership," said Lulu Zhou, Director of Strategic Partnerships (Asia Pacific) and Hong Kong Program Lead of TNC. "Mario's dedication to environmental stewardship perfectly complements the goals of Barclays MoonTrekker and TNC. Mario's trailblazing spirit serves as an inspiration to Hong Kong's community of adventurers. With his participation, we anticipate increased momentum in protecting Hong Kong's natural beauty."

The funds raised from the Barclays MoonTrekker will support TNC's initiatives across Asia Pacific, tackling climate change, protecting land and water, and saving wildlife. One notable project is the oyster reefs restoration in Hong Kong, which rebuilds vital ecosystems, improves water quality, and enhances coastal resilience. By participating in this event, runners like Rigby are not only challenging themselves but are also contributing to a sustainable future for the planet. "Together, we can make a difference," Rigby emphasized.

About Barclays Moontrekker

Barclays MoonTrekker is a unique overnight trail event in Hong Kong that challenges participants to reach the summit of Lantau Peak before sunrise. It offers three route options: 30km, 40km, or an introductory 20km route. The 30km and 40km routes summit Lantau Peak, Hong Kong's second highest mountain, allowing runners to witness stunning dawn views if they "beat the sun." The 20km route, introduced to encourage newcomers to trail events, is only open to first time MoonTrekkers and does not summit Lantau Peak. In addition to providing a thrilling experience, MoonTrekker is a major fundraising event that has raised over US$2.2 million for children's education and environmental conservation since its inception in 2009. Nominated for Hong Kong's best trail event, MoonTrekker guarantees an unparalleled experience by combining the challenge of overnight trail hiking/running, the opportunity to summit Lantau Peak for breathtaking dawn views, and the pertinent cause of raising funds for environmental sustainability. Its unique format has made it a standout event in Hong Kong's world-class trail running scene. To learn more, please visit: https://www.barclaysmoontrekker.com/

About Mario Rigby

Mario Rigby is a Canadian-Turks and Caicos Islander adventure explorer, author, speaker, and former professional track and field athlete currently based in Toronto, ON. From 2015 to 2017, he completed an extraordinary two year long walk across Africa, from Cape Town to Cairo, a journey known as Crossing Africa. Mario is an advocate for the inclusion of diversity in the outdoors and encourages POC (people of color) to embrace outdoor exploration. Mario is passionate about breaking barriers and fostering greater representation in the adventure and exploration communities. In addition to his major expeditions, he leads hikes, small expeditions and delivers speaking engagements between major projects. Mario has been chosen as one of 200 nominees for the 2018 Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) global 100 list, which recognizes the positive contributions made by people of African descent, worldwide, across 4 categories. MIPAD is a unique global list that identifies, in total, 200 outstanding individuals under 40, with 100 inside Africa, 100 outside Africa in the Diaspora across 4 categories: Politics & Governance, Business & Entrepreneurship, Media & Culture, Humanitarian & Religious. In 2020, Mario was honored by The Explorer's Club as a member of their prestigious community, recognizing his significant contributions to exploration. His incredible journey across Africa was also featured by The Toronto Star titled "He wanted young black people to be brave, so he walked and kayaked across Africa for two years."

Keep an eye on Mario's upcoming projects - there's something new and exciting on the way!

For more information, please visit: https://www.mariorigby.com/ and follow Mario on Instagram @mariorigby

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in more than 70 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. TNC has been in Asia Pacific for almost 30 years with projects in Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mongolia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. In 2019, TNC was awarded the Lui Che Woo Prize for Sustainable Development. To learn more, please visit: The Nature Conservancy (tnc.org.hk) or follow TNC HK 大自然保護協會 and @tnc_hk

