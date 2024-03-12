Rently Expands As The First Deposit-Free Multi-Industry Rental Platform in Singapore in Collaboration with The Working Capitol and Smart City Kitchens

Introducing a comprehensive one stop platform in making renting accessible and affordable in the property, co-working and hospitality marketplace

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rently , a fintech startup in the property space with a mission to provide accessibility, transparency and efficiency in the rental-market ecosystem through deposit-free subscriptions and end-to-end support, is partnering with co-working and lifestyle hub, The Working Capitol and ghost kitchen services provider, Smart City Kitchens to diversify their business offerings beyond residential properties. This multi-industry collaboration will kickstart Rently's expansion into the commercial industries and as an extension of Rently Care .

[From left: Smart City Kitchens General Manager, Arin Aghazarian, Rently COO and Co-Founder, Siebren Kamphorst, Rently Founder, Dominic Schacher and The Working Capitol Founder & CEO, Ben Gattie.]

Rently Care is a proprietary subscription and Asia Pacific's first deposit-free service that grants tenants the convenience of skipping the downsides of hefty deposits while safeguarding them from potential rental scams or landlord/tenant disputes.

With the rise of remote work coupled with the growing demand for flexible solutions in the modern workspace, today's business demands have evolved. As such, this strategic partnership seeks to provide business owners from solo entrepreneurs to fellow startups to SMEs with the ability to access premier workspaces or well equipped culinary hubs without the burden of upfront financial constraints.

"We at Rently are very excited for this working partnership with Smart City Kitchens and The Working Capitol, as it allows us to further expand our scope within the rental space. We hope to enable and empower businesses to be able to rent, safely and seamlessly," commented Dominic Schacher, Founder of Rently.

The partnership agreement between Rently, Smart City Kitchens, and The Working Capitol, respectively, endeavours to transform the landscape of business rentals. Through Rently Care, the partnership aims to alleviate the financial burdens that often accompany securing premium workspaces, thereby democratising access to co-working and virtual kitchen facilities.

"We are excited to enable an enhanced layer of flexibility and support for our members, made possible through our strategic partnership with Rently. This collaboration integrates Rently's secure and efficient renting solutions into our services, empowering our members with the option to move in deposit-free," said Ben Gattie, Founder & CEO of The Working Capitol.

He added, "This initiative marks a shift in how our members can now allocate their resources more effectively towards the growth of their businesses. More than just providing an alternative to traditional leasing models, our partnership with Rently is set to rethink the way our members can interact with our spaces. We are set to bring in new life into the Telok Ayer and Ann Siang neighbourhoods and introduce this initiative to our expanded portfolio."

Arin Aghazarian, General Manager of Smart City Kitchens shared, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Rently. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower aspiring restaurateurs. By joining forces, we're revolutionising the entry into the culinary world, offering our clients the opportunity to pursue their dreams with minimal upfront costs. Together, we're removing barriers and paving the way for innovation in the food industry."

As this collaboration continues to evolve, the long-term vision remains clear: to empower home tenants and business entrepreneurs with the flexibility, support, and opportunities they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive and costly rental landscape. By leveraging the strengths and expertise of each partner, Rently, Smart City Kitchens, and The Working Capitol are poised to ensure renting is accessible and achievable for everyone in Singapore.

About Rently

Founded in 2022, Rently Pte Ltd is a Singapore based fintech startup in the property space that provides deposit-free rental solutions through their proprietary Rently Care subscription and property management services via the Rently app's inventory feature. Rently allows the flexibility of listing any property types and aims to connect potential tenants with landlords, agents and enterprises in a secure and effective way. Rently ensures that the process of renting a property is transparent, safe, and efficient. Rently is also a subsidiary of REFIN Group Limited.

For more information, visit www.Rently.sg and the Rently app is available for download on Google Play and App Store .

About The Working Capitol



Founded in 2015, The Working Capitol is a co-working and lifestyle hub anchoring the Keong Saik, Ann Siang and Telok Ayer neighbourhoods with its ~120,000 square foot campus. Focused on creating solutions-based office spaces, it offers a bespoke experience through the adaptive reuse of conservation buildings, bringing the future of workplace into historically rich neighbourhoods. With over 130+ brands in our space, we are expanding our footprint into the Telok Ayer and Ann Siang neighbourhood. The hybrid campus experience incorporates co-working, private offices and custom enterprise spaces, elevated with a community of ambitious members and networking events, creating a vibrant, resilient and sustainable lifestyle destination and brand.

For more information, visit https://www.theworkingcapitol.com/ .

About Smart City Kitchens

Smart City Kitchens (SCK) is the leading CloudKitchens® player in Singapore with over 200 kitchens across 9 facilities in Singapore. SCK provides commercial kitchens ready for food delivery and food manufacturing. Our mission is to offer a low risk, low upfront capital investment and high upside opportunity for F&B operators of all sizes to launch and expand their restaurant and food delivery business.

For more information, visit our website at https://smartcitykitchens.com/ .

For media inquiries:

