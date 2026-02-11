REPUBLIC POWER GROUP LIMITED ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NVT TO ADVANCE BLOCKCHAIN-ENABLED ASSET TOKENIZATION AND CAPITAL MARKETS SOLUTIONS

Partnership Leverages NVT's Institutional-Grade RWA Infrastructure and RPGL's Expertise to Drive Compliant Digital Finance Innovation in Asia

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REPUBLIC POWER GROUP LIMITED (NASDAQ: RPGL) ("RPGL" or the "Company"), a Singapore-based ERP software solutions provider, today announced that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") on February 10, 2026, regarding the strategic partnership framework with NVT (NVTHK Limited) ("NVT"), a provider of the regulated real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization infrastructure and institutional-grade digital asset solutions in Hong Kong.

As a Nasdaq-listed enterprise software company, RPGL provides ERP and technology solutions to listed and institutional clients operating in regulated industries across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. Through its existing client relationships and systems integration capabilities, RPGL believes it is positioned to support enterprise adoption of NVT's blockchain infrastructure and digital asset technology. RPGL believes the proposed collaboration would complement its enterprise software offerings with NVT's expertise, reflecting a measured approach to addressing evolving client needs at the intersection of traditional enterprise systems and digital asset technologies. RPGL would also advise NVT on the localization of its solutions to align with applicable regional regulatory, technical, and operational requirements. Pursuant to the MOU, each party expects to provide training and educational support to the other to enhance mutual understanding of their respective platforms, technologies, and operational frameworks. Subject to the execution of definitive agreements, the parties intend to share technical knowledge and industry experience and to explore opportunities to advance blockchain-enabled capital markets solutions with a focus on regulatory compliance, institutional adoption, and sustainable capital allocation.

Ziyang Long, Chief Executive Officer of Republic Power Group Limited, stated: "This proposed collaboration with NVT represents a strategic extension of RPGL's enterprise software capabilities into emerging digital asset technologies. As a provider of ERP and enterprise solutions to listed and institutional clients, we focus on helping organizations enhance operational efficiency, data transparency, and compliance within regulated environments. By working with NVT's established blockchain infrastructure, we will aim to explore how these technologies can be responsibly integrated into enterprise workflows."

NVT Founder and CEO Jay Zhao added: 'RPGL's deep institutional relationships and track record in Hong Kong capital markets represent a strategic asset for scaling RWA tokenization adoption. Through this proposed partnership, we will aim to present a new cohort of institutional issuers and investors with our regulated platform, while establishing reference implementations for tokenized sustainable assets. We believe this is exactly the type of regulatory-first, client-centric collaboration that will drive mainstream institutional adoption of blockchain-enabled capital markets in Hong Kong.'

This announcement relates solely to the strategic collaboration and does not include any capital commitment or equity investment.

About Republic Power Group Limited

Republic Power Group Limited is a provider of customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services, and peripheral hardware to large and small to medium corporate clients and government agencies based in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://republicpower.net/.

About NVT

NVTHK Limited is a Hong Kong-based Fintech company established in 2019. NVT operates a vertically integrated platform supporting both asset token issuance and tokenized over-the-counter (OTC) trading. By bridging traditional finance and Web3, NVT is building an integrated ecosystem that enables seamless connectivity and value flow between clients, assets, and markets.

Over the past two years, NVT has supported a series of landmark transactions including Hong Kong's first tokenized security under Hong Kong law for GF Securities (Hong Kong), the first transferable tokenized repackaging notes, Short-Term Asset-Backed Liquidity Note Token (STBL) for Cinda International Asset Management Limited, and Hong Kong's first tokenized Limited Partnership Fund with Golden Continent Asset Management. NVT also provided the blockchain infrastructure for Hong Kong's first CNH-denominated tokenized bond (CNH 500 million) issued by Shenzhen Futian Investment Holdings Co., Ltd., listed on the Macau and Shenzhen exchanges.

NVT believes that these successful cases highlight its multi-dimensional capabilities, combining technological expertise, coordination efforts, and compliance-focused approach to drive the adoption of RWA tokenization. NVT seeks to bridge traditional and digital finance and empower institutions

For more information, visit www.nvt.com.hk.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, regulatory developments, and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

