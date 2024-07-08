Resounding Success! Hi & Fi Asia-China 2024 Hits Historic Highs

Hi & Fi Asia-China Concludes with Record Attendance and Strong International Participation.

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th Hi & Fi Asia-China, China's leading trade fair for healthy and natural food ingredients, concluded on a high note, with record-breaking attendance figures and strong international participation.

The 3-day exhibition attracted 15,743 visitors from 79 countries, exceeding attendance records from previous years. This included a substantial increase in international visitors, with an 80% rise compared to 2023.

Robust Exhibitor Engagement and Exhibitor Satisfaction

The number of domestic and overseas exhibitors this time exceeded 500, covering a wide range of food ingredients and health ingredients. Many exhibitors expressed a high level of satisfaction with the show. "Our participation in Hi & Fi Asia-China 2024 was a resounding success, this year's show had a large and high-quality professional audience. We have established contact with more than 300 new potential clients through the exhibition, which has greatly encouraged us," said Manager Sun of Henan Dashu Food Technology Co., Ltd.

Comprehensive Conference Program Complements Dynamic Exhibition

Beyond the bustling trade show, the event featured a substantive conference agenda. This included 140 speakers across 22 thought-provoking panels and sessions covering the industry's latest trends, innovations, and regulatory updates. Key topics ranged from ocean resources and import/export business to probiotics, sports nutrition, alternative protein techniques, pet nutrition, and sustainable lifestyles.

Concurrency with Supply Chain Industry Events, Expansive Exhibition Footprint

As the annual flagship event for China's health food and natural food ingredients industry, Hi & Fi Asia-China 2024 was held concurrently with the HNC Expo, ProPak China & FoodPack, and Starch Expo, occupying 7 exhibition halls at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center with a total exhibition area of 180,000 square meters. Over 1,800 domestic and international exhibitors gathered, attracting 76,801 visits in total. Together, they witnessed the latest trends and cutting-edge technologies in food, health, nutrition, processing, and packaging, promoting in-depth exchange and cooperation across these sectors.

Hi & Fi Asia-China not only serves as an efficient trading platform for suppliers, but also an important hub for industry exchange, innovation, and market expansion. The next edition of the show will be held on June 24-26, 2025, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, promising to reach new heights of success, and will keep focus on creating a leading B2B trade show for the whole health and food valued industry chain, from ingredients to finished products.

About Hi & Fi Asia-China:

Hi & Fi Asia-China is the China station of the leading trade fair series for healthy and natural food ingredients: Food Ingredients Global. The annual event brings together suppliers of functional, nutritional, and clean-label ingredients with manufacturers and formulators from the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries.

