Return Helper Closes US$4 Million Series A to Deepen AI-Driven Cross-Border Logistics in Japan and Beyond

TAIPEI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Return Helper, a tech-first provider of global cross-border e-commerce returns solutions, today announced the close of its US$4 million Series A funding round, completed in Q1 2026. The round welcomes new investors Cathay Venture (a subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holdings), MLC Ventures (the corporate venture arm of Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation), Jun Yue Investment Co., Ltd., and Pegatron Venture Capital Co., Ltd., alongside returning investors Colopl Next.

Return Helper management team pictured with representatives from Japanese investor Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation. | Photo credit: Return Helper

Capital will be deployed across three strategic priorities: deepening Japan market expansion in partnership with Mitsubishi Logistics, developing next-generation AI agents for automated cross-border returns decisions, and scaling the company's recommerce business — helping merchants convert returned inventory into recoverable revenue.

60%+ Growth and Profitability in 2025

Return Helper achieved over 60% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025 and reached profitability in the second half of the year, driven by the strategic deployment of AI across its network of 20+ overseas warehouses.

"The biggest leak in cross-border ecommerce happens after the return is initiated. We're using AI to bridge those gaps by measuring, systemizing, and fixing the chain where it usually breaks." — Roy Wan, CEO, Return Helper

Bridging Taiwan Brands into Japan with FlexForward

As a Shopify ecosystem partner, Return Helper provides DTC brands with a native-integrated self-serve Returns Portal, completing the post-purchase loop. For Taiwan brands targeting Japan — one of the fastest-growing cross-border markets for the region — Return Helper's sub-brand FlexForward offers flexible fulfilment modes combining Mitsubishi Logistics' local infrastructure to support multi-channel shipping (B2B and B2C) and returns processing to Japanese standards.

"We invested in Return Helper because of the strong growth momentum in cross-border e-commerce and the rising returns demand that comes with it. The team's international execution capability and global network were equally compelling factors in our decision." — Ronald Chou, Investment Associate, Cathay Venture

About Return Helper

Return Helper (www.returnhelper.com) is a tech-first startup providing global cross-border e-commerce returns solutions. The company builds its products in-house — a SaaS returns management platform (including Shopify Returns Portal and Buyer Portal), a proprietary WMS with mobile apps, and FlexForward forward logistics services. Return Helper operates 20+ overseas warehouses, partners with 30+ carriers, and supports Shopify, Amazon, TikTok, eBay and more, with offices in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Media Contact

Return Helper Marketing Team

[email protected]

www.returnhelper.com

SOURCE Return Helper