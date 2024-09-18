Returning to Indonesia, The Pokémon Company Invites Fans to Enjoy the Exciting Adventure of Pikachu's Indonesia Journey

JAKARTA, Indonesia , Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to experience exciting adventures with beloved Pokémon characters at Pikachu's Indonesia Journey, held on September 21 and 22, 2024, at Community Park Pantai Indah Kapuk 2 and PIK Avenue. The event will feature a variety of activities, including the Pokémon Run, Pikachu Night Show with Drones, Pikachu EDM, Pokémon Meet & Greet, Pokémon Photo Spots, Pokémon Kids Carnival, a mall exhibition, and the Special Live Show with Pikachu and Special Artists.

A representative from The Pokémon Company, Corporate Officer Susumu Fukunaga from the Asia Business Division, commented, "We are very excited to see Pikachu's journey in Indonesia, which first began in Bali in March, culminate in the grand finale in Jakarta. This event will be the biggest Pokémon event yet in Indonesia, with a drone show featuring 1,600 drones and live performances by esteemed Indonesian artists and Pikachu. We hope that fans will have a fantastic time with Pokémon and go home with wonderful memories."

Kicking off on September 21, 2024, the festival will begin with the Pokémon GO City Safari, an in-person event that allows fans to encounter wild Pokémon while exploring the lively, exclusively themed Community Park PIK 2.

The event will also feature the Pokémon Run, previously held in three major cities across Indonesia. Jakarta will host the grand finale of this fun run on September 22, 2024, following events in Denpasar, Surabaya, and Yogyakarta. Fans can participate in two categories: a 5 km run and a 3 km family run, with tickets available on various ticketing platforms.

In addition to the Pokémon Run and Pokémon GO City Safari, The Pokémon Company is also presenting the Pikachu's Indonesia Journey, which will include a music festival, the 'Special Live Show with Pikachu and Special Artists.' This show will feature collaborations with several renowned Indonesian musicians, such as Vidi Aldiano, Isyana Sarasvati, and JKT48. Adding to the excitement, there will be an exclusive performance featuring Pikachu alongside the artists.

Apart from the events at Community Park PIK 2, the Pikachu's Indonesia Journey will also host a mall exhibition at PIK Avenue. This exhibition will offer a range of workshops, including Learn & Play Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pikachu Meet & Greet, Pokémon TCG Illustration Exhibition, and a Merchandise Booth starting on September 20th till September 29th, 2024. "To provide Indonesian fans with an opportunity to experience the breadth of Pokémon's entertainment content, The Pokémon Company is hosting mall events such as an Anime Watching Corner and a Trading Card Game workshop. There will also be official merchandise, including for the first time a Pikachu wearing a Flower Pikachu Batik, for a total of 4 different types of Pikachu wearing a Batik shirt. We hope fans will come take a look and go home with their favorite Pikachu," said Susumu Fukunaga, Corporate Officer of The Pokémon Company.

It's important to note that the Pokémon Run and Pokémon GO City Safari are the only paid events at the festival. This event provides two running options: the 5km fun run priced at Rp 280,000 and the 3km family run at Rp 380,000 for two-person tickets (parent and child). For the Pokémon GO City Safari, you will need to pre-register and purchase a ticket for Rp 125,000 to enjoy Pokémon themed around Pokémon Air Adventures, such as Flying Pikachu, Noibat, and Tropius, as well as an exclusive chance to encounter Skiddo. This city-wide adventure invites you to discover vibrant stories, make new friends, and meet exciting Pokémon throughout the city.

In addition to the Safari activities, other events like the Special Live Show featuring Pikachu and special artists, the Pikachu Night Show with drones, Pikachu EDM, Pokémon Meet & Greet, Pokémon photo spots, and the Pokémon Kids Carnival are free for all visitors!

With a wide variety of exciting activities for the whole family, Pikachu's Indonesia Journey is a must-attend event for Pokémon fans of all ages. Pre-register now for the Pokémon Run and invite your friends and family to join Jakarta's largest Pokémon festival.

For more information and registration, visit the official Pokémon website or follow Pokémon Indonesia's official social media channels. Don't miss out on this exciting event!

■ What is The Pokémon Company?

The Pokémon Company was established to manage the Pokémon brand. Currently, the company develops and produces video games, which is where Pokémon originates, as well as trading card games, animated TV series and movies, merchandise, tie-up promotions, events, and the Pokémon Center, directly managed Pokémon shops.

■ What's Pokémon?

Pokémon are fascinating creatures harboring myriad mysteries. Pokémon began with the "Pokémon Red Version" and "Pokémon Green Version" video games launched in Japan in 1996 for the Game Boy platform. Among the factors that have contributed to Pokémon's success are the sheer enjoyment of capturing and raising Pokémon as a collection, and the opportunities Pokémon creates for communication through trading with other players or competing against them. Today, thanks to its amazing expansion into the realms of trading card games, TV anime, film, apps, merch and so much more, Pokémon is a name known and loved all around the world.

■ About Pikachu's Indonesia Journey

Indonesia, country of countless mysteries.

Following the Pokémon Air Adventure project's ideal of bringing people and places closer, Pikachu's Indonesia Journey was created with the goal of making travel through Indonesia even more memorable, by exploring together with Pikachu.

Starting with the new Pikachu Jet GA aircraft connecting Indonesian skies, numerous projects will see Pikachu and friends appearing in various places across Indonesia to create even more unforgettable experiences.

Just like Pikachu discovers Indonesia's countless wonders through its journey, these initiatives are meant as an opportunity for many to experience the marvels Indonesia has to offer, and for more and more people to fall in love with Indonesia and Pokémon.

＜Official Website＞

Pikachu's Indonesia Journey

http://flying-pikachu.com/

＜Official Social Media＞

Instagram: @pokemonofficial.id

https://www.instagram.com/pokemonofficial.id/

＜Copyright and Trademarks＞

©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.

