Rhône Valley Shines at Vinexpo Asia in Hong Kong with AOCs, Explores Asian Market Expansion

Rhône Valley presence at Vinexpo Asia

Rhône Valley and Chinese & Hong Kong markets

markets Overview of the Rhône Valley 2023 vintage

Future of the region - a focus on colour diversification

Showcasing Rhône Valley's Finest: A Collective Presence at Vinexpo Asia

Numerous winemakers and merchants from the Rhône Valley will showcase their cuvées at Vinexpo Asia, highlighting the region's diverse and esteemed wine production. A total of 15 companies from Rhône Valley will be present. These include:

1. DOMAINE MABY 2. VACQUEYRAS WINES 3. MAISON LAVAU 4. FERRATON PÈRE & FILS 5. BROTTE 6. DOMAINE COUDOULIS 7. GIGONDAS LA CAVE 8. CAVE DE TAIN 9. DOMAINE CHRISTOPHE SEMASKA 10. MAS CARLOT – MAS DES BRESSADES 11. NRM MILLÉSIMES - ROMAIN DUVERNAY 12. MAISON SINNAE 13. DOMAINES AIME ARNOUX 14. VIGNERONS ARDÉCHOIS 15. CHÂTEAU SAINT CYRGUES

Vinexpo Asia provides an opportunity to explore the diversity of wines from the region and all its AOCs situated on both banks of the Rhône river. From the Northern Rhône with its several single varietal cuvées, to the Southern Rhône with its harmonious blends. There are several winemakers, merchants and wine cooperatives from the Rhône Valley to meet on the various booths. Many of them have also been actively engaged in environmental certifications. These certifications highlight the region's commitment to sustainable practices and responsible viticulture. In 2023, 53% of the harvest volume in the Rhône Valley was certified biodynamic, organic or HVE3 (High Environmental Value Level 3).

Fostering Economic Connections: Insights into Rhône Valley's Impact on Chinese & Hong Kong Markets

France has once again solidified its position as a dominant force in the global wine market, ranking as the second-highest international export by volume and the number one exporter by value to China in the 2022/23 period. In 2023, 61,111 hectolitres of Rhône Valley AOP wines were exported to Asia.

Furthermore, China emerged as one of the top ten export destinations for Rhône Valley AOP Wines in 2023, ranking in the seventh highest position with 4% of the total Rhône Valley AOP wine exports by volume, valued at 19 million euros. This highlights the growing demand and appreciation for Rhône Valley wines in the Chinese market, signalling a promising trajectory for future growth. Ambition focuses on export expansion, aiming to export 50% of the total wine volume by 2035.

Latest news from the region

The 2023 Vintage: A Reflection on Rhône Valley's Winemaking Mastery

The 2023 vintage in the Rhône Valley exhibited balance and finesse across reds, whites, and rosés. In the north, chaotic weather occurred – including storms and hailstorms – whilst temperatures fluctuated between day and night in the south. Yet despite these climate challenges, winegrowers achieved remarkable satisfaction with the vintage, showcasing well-balanced wines with stunning aromatics. Inter Rhône President Philippe PELLATON remarked that "both quality and quantity [were] there, throughout the region" and the 2023 vintage was "a great vintage for blending: full dense, balanced and with lovely acidity levels."

White & Rosé Ambitions

While renowned for its red wines, the Rhône Valley is also gaining recognition and appreciation for the quality of its white and rosé wines in a dynamic global market. In 2023, red wines accounted for 74% of the harvest, while white and rosé wines represented 12% and 14% respectively. White wines are expected to increase to a production of 300,000 hl in 2031, representing a growth rate of 5.6% per year (up from 1.1%). The goal for rosé wines from the region is to reach 470,000 hl by 2031, including 200,000 hl of AOC Côtes du Rhône rosé which is a doubling of its production in 10 years. With a wide range of terroirs, grape varieties and aromas, three white wine profiles and two rosé wine profiles have been identified to guide consumers through this exciting diversity, offering unique tasting experiences and suggested consumption occasions.

White Wine Profiles

Fresh and Lively : Highlighting freshness and liveliness, this profile features grape varieties like Grenache, Bourboulenc, and Viognier. Harvested early to retain varietal aromas, these wines offer citrusy, white fruit, and floral notes with a refreshing acidity, perfect for pairing with apéritifs and summer salads.

: Highlighting freshness and liveliness, this profile features grape varieties like Grenache, Bourboulenc, and Viognier. Harvested early to retain varietal aromas, these wines offer citrusy, white fruit, and floral notes with a refreshing acidity, perfect for pairing with apéritifs and summer salads. Fruity and Round : This profile showcases stone fruits and tropical flavours, balanced with roundness and acidity from grapes like Grenache and Marsanne. With tasting notes of peach and apricot, these wines pair well with fish-based meals and cheeses.

: This profile showcases stone fruits and tropical flavours, balanced with roundness and acidity from grapes like Grenache and Marsanne. With tasting notes of peach and apricot, these wines pair well with fish-based meals and cheeses. Rich and Complex: This profile features aromas of ripe, jammy fruits and undertones of spice and mineral. With longer ageing potential, these wines are ideal for pairing with a meal and feature grapes like Grenache and Viognier.

Rosé Wine Profiles

Fruity and Delicate : Modern and delicate, this profile boasts fresh, fruity flavours from grapes like Cinsault and Counoise. Perfect for apéritifs, these wines offer aromas of citrus and tropical fruits with a light, balanced palate.

: Modern and delicate, this profile boasts fresh, fruity flavours from grapes like Cinsault and Counoise. Perfect for apéritifs, these wines offer aromas of citrus and tropical fruits with a light, balanced palate. Fruity and Full-Bodied: Representing a traditional approach, this profile embodies a full-bodied character with ripe red fruits and floral notes. Ideal for gastronomic pairings, these wines offer a long finish and structured palate, featuring grapes like Syrah and Grenache.

Strategic Plans

In 2023, the Rhône Valley initiated a strategic plan to enhance wine exports and visibility in key Asian markets like China, South Korea, and Singapore. The plan included various activities such as mini-exhibitions, masterclasses, training programs and Media Relations & Influence to promote the Rhône Valley Vineyards AOP, engaging nearly 8,000 professionals across 162 events in 15 countries. The 2024 action plan continues this focus, aiming to expand exports by continuing their activities. Moreover, the Rhône Valley aspires to become a top wine tourism destination by 2026 by building on local expertise, leveraging its 'Hospitality in a Bottle' tagline and collaborating with tourism professionals. Institut Rhodanien is also actively researching climate change solutions and assessing adaptation strategies to reduce their carbon footprint, aligning with environmental objectives.

Inter Rhône

Inter Rhône is a dynamic, deeply committed professional association bringing together the wine growers and merchants of the Rhône Valley. It coordinates the promotional, business and technical activities of the region's AOC wines: Côtes du Rhône (regional, villages and Crus), Costières de Nîmes, Luberon, Ventoux, Grignan les Adhémar, Côtes du Vivarais and the naturally sweet wines Muscat de Beaumes de Venise and Rasteau.

The aim is to achieve greater recognition of the region's wines, in France and more than 15 other European, Asian and North American markets.

